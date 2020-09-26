BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The bilateral relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and India are expected to improve going forward.

High Commissioner of India, His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, in a letter to congratulate the twin-island Federation on the occasion of the 37th Anniversary of Independence, noted that the warm and friendly relations between both countries lay the perfect foundation for further collaboration.

“Our shared views in common issues and position in our international fora symbolize our intent for further progress and development for the people of our countries,” Dr. Srinivasa wrote in the letter.

Similar sentiments were expressed by His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

In a communiqué, President Widodo extended warm greetings to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis and expressed congratulations on the “auspicious occasion of the anniversary of Independence Day.” He added his fervent hope “that the spirit of friendship between Indonesia and St. Kitts and Nevis will be stronger in the future.”