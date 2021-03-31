Nevis- Want to go to college? Here’s your chance. The Government of India is offering scholarships under the Commonwealth Scholarship Plan through the NIA.

Students interested in pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate or post-doctoral research studies are encouraged to apply. The benefits of the scholarship include tuition fees, stipend, contingent grant, accommodation expenses, thesis and dissertation expenses.

Applicants are required to print and sign a copy of their online application along with copies of all uploaded documents. This information must be forwarded to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday , 15 April, 2021 .

For information relative to application guidelines, available universities, eligibility criteria and other pertinent information, please utilize the links below or contact the listed individuals:

http://a2ascholarships.iccr. gov.in/assets/site/docs/ Policy%20Guidelines.pdf.

http://a2ascholarships.iccr. gov.in/home/register.