India/ITEC Programme Offering Online Study Opportunity

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a short virtual course in “Inclusive Banking and Finance.”=

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to advise that the Government of India in collaboration with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme is offering a short course on “Inclusive Banking and Finance”.

The course will be conducted virtually from 27th to 31st March, 2023.

The course’ main objective is to provide a forum for senior executives of different financial institutions to learn about the policy and (technological innovations in financial inclusion.

Topics to be covered:

· Inclusive Banking and Finance: Global Perspective;

· Agriculture Finance and Agribusiness: Emerging Opportunities;

· Digital Financial Inclusion and Emerging Business Models; and

· Fin-Tech in Banking and Finance: Innovations and Emerging landscape in Rural, Retail, MSME and Agriculture Finance Market.=

Interested individuals must:

– Apply online (at the earliest due to limited space) via https://itecgoi.in/ applicant_getCountry_e-ITEC? salt3= YzQ4ODMxM2Q0NDIwMjItMjAyMw==& salt=MzUzODk1YzEzMDQ3MjA=& salt2=N2I5NDc2N2ViODIw