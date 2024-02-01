Indian High Commissioner Pays Courtesy Call On Dr. Denzil Douglas

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, 31 January 2024 – The newly appointed High Commissioner

of the Republic of India, H.E. Dr. Amit Telang, paid a courtesy call on the

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Rt. Honourable Dr.

Denzil Douglas, to present a copy of his letter of credentials. The meeting also

aimed to strengthen bilateral ties and foster collaboration on key issues

crucial to both nations.

The Sustainable Island State Agenda of the Federation took centre stage during the discussions, emphasizing the commitment of both nations to environmental sustainability and resilient development. The High Commissioner and the Minister explored avenues for joint efforts to tackle climate change, sharing expertise and resources to mitigate its impact on the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Discussions expanded to other areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on technology, food security and training initiatives. Both parties acknowledged the importance of fostering collaboration in these domains to address shared challenges and promote sustainable development.

The courtesy call exemplifies the deepening ties between the Republic of India and Saint Kitts and Nevis, showcasing a shared dedication to addressing global challenges collaboratively.

