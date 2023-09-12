Indigenous Women Gather In Brasilia To Demand Equal Rights, Land, And End To Violence.

- Advertisement -

Brazilian and indigenous women from all over the world gathered in the capital of South America’s largest country to march for equal rights and demand land demarcation together with the end of illegal mining, Agencia Brasil reported Monday.

Demarcation is the Brazilian government’s process for the formal recognition and titling of indigenous lands. The announcement already of six Indigenous lands marks a historic milestone in the indigenous campaign for full recognition.

Indigenous women from all over the country are gathering in Brasília from September 11 to 13 to advocate women’s rights and the preservation of indigenous cultures.

Under the motto “Women Biomes in Defense of Biodiversity Through Ancestral Roots,” the official opening of the 3rd Indigenous Women’s March took place on Sunday evening.

“At the heart of this march is a powerful call for equal rights for indigenous women. These women have faced countless challenges and injustices throughout their lives, but they refuse to stay silenced.

“We demand access to quality health care, education, and economic opportunities. We fight for the protection of land and natural resources, which have been exploited for far too long.

“We advocate an end to violence against indigenous women—a widespread problem that has plagued our communities for generations,” says the press release from the National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry (Anmiga), which organized the rally.

The 2023 event will also mark the continuation of the struggle against illegal mining, as well as the calls for land demarcation and political training for indigenous representation in spaces of power.

“Our biggest enemies are the laws that don’t recognize our diversity and our existence. Talking about demarcating indigenous lands means shouting for the continued existence of our peoples.

“Having an indigenous woman as the first indigenous minister means that women are the healing of the land as well as the answer to confronting gender violence and forms of racism, including structural, institutional, and environmental racism,” stated, Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sônia Guajajara.

Representatives of the indigenous women’s movement from other parts of the world will also be present. Delegations are expected to come from Peru, the US, Malaysia, Russia, and New Zealand.

“This diversity of participants highlights the universality of the issues faced by indigenous women—such as access to land, gender violence, discrimination, and the struggle for autonomy and empowerment,” the association’s note reads.

Source: Agencia Brasil.