Mother charged with Murder after infants cause of death confirmed

- Advertisement -

Police have charged 35-year-old Colander Caines with two counts of murder.

Colander Caines, a resident of Upper Monkey Hill in St. Peter’s, St. Kitts, was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on February 12th, 2024.

The cause of death for the two infants, who were found unresponsive at their mother’s house on February 9th, 2024, and represented a tragic loss for the community, has been made public.

Responding to the scene at the home of Colander Caines, the mother, the police found four-year-old Calaysia Caines and six-month-old Kevon Caines in a bedroom. Both were unresponsive and were subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms Caines was found alive in another bedroom.

The cause of death for the siblings was determined to be mechanical asphyxia.