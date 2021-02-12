

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The initial procurement of 21, 600 doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine, will provide coverage for 20 percent of the national population, according to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.



“The doses are the product of AstraZeneca and Oxford University vaccines,” said Dr. Laws, during the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Press Briefing on February 10.



“The start date for delivery could be as early as mid- to late-February, however, there were some conditions where the specific date of delivery would be dependent on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use List Approval Process, Some other steps include our implementation of our vaccination plan and our regulatory preparedness.



“It specified that about 25 to 35 percent of the amount will be supplied in the first quarter and about 65-75 percent in the second quarter,” she said. “The data from the clinical trials suggest that it offers a 62 percent efficacy; but clinical trials have since found that the vaccine had an efficacy of about 82 percent when two doses were given 12 weeks apart.”