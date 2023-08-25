Inmate Number P01135809 Has Mugshot Taken In Georgia Election Case.

Records posted on the jail’s website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.

Before heading home he told reporters at the airport that he was entitled to challenge the result of a vote.

“I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election,” said Mr Trump, who often makes unfounded claims of widespread ballot fraud in 2020. “And I should have every right to do that.