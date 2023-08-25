Inmate Number P01135809 Has Mugshot Taken In Georgia Election Case.

Former president Donald Trump has surrendered to police in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first ever photographic “mugshot’ of a former US president taken by police officers for purposes of identification.
Mr Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.
Afterwards, he described the case as “a travesty of justice”.
It was his fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this was his first police booking photo.
Mr Trump later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021. He shared the address of his website and the mugshot with an all-capital letters caption: “Election interference. Never surrender!”
He joins the ranks of American public figures who have had arrest booking photos, including Frank Sinatra, Al Capone and Dr Martin Luther King Jr.
Mr Trump argues the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in next year’s presidential election.
The first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, he made the round trip from New Jersey on his private jet on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Trump was whisked to Fulton County Jail by a more substantial motorcade than he has used for previous court appearances this year.
He was inside the facility for around 20 minutes. Dozens of his supporters gathered outside.
Records posted on the jail’s website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.
Before heading home he told reporters at the airport that he was entitled to challenge the result of a vote.
Mr Trump was charged last week alongside 18 co-defendants with meddling in Georgia’s election results following his loss to Mr Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes in that state.
Some of Trump’s codefendants, including his attorney Rudy Giuliani, previously considered an American hero for his role in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist bombings in New York, are shown in the panel above.
Source: BBC.