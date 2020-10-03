BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Sugar Mas 49 events for 2020 will have a different feel and formula of the rich cultural expressions traditionally associated with the annual activities, according to Minister of Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Against this backdrop, officials of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) are planning innovative events.

“Our national carnival was established with the aim of highlighting our arts, music and folklore and in so doing unite our people,” said Minister Jonel Powell. “The committee, along with its partners, intends to produce new and creative virtual events, as well as scaled back activities for the Sugar Mas 49 celebration.

“This new virtual format will allow the St. Kitts-Nevis National Carnival Committee to showcase our unique carnival product to our citizens and residents and a more diverse and wide-ranging global audience.”

Minister Powell indicated that the health and safety of citizens and residents take precedence.

“It is with this in mind why the SKNNCC, with Cabinet approval decided to cancel traditional events for this year’s Carnival,” said Hon. Powell. “These include all pageants, J’ouvert, Grand Parade and Last Lap celebrations – all of which attract massive gatherings.

“The Calendar of Events for Sugar Mas 49 will be released soon,” said Powell. “This will showcase unique elements of our culture and will include aspects of Christmas festivities.”

“We look forward to presenting Sugar Mas 49 in its new format to Carnival lovers locally, regionally and internationally in a way in which it has never been done before and God’s willing, celebrate our 50th in grand style in 2021.”

All decisions followed consultations with key stakeholders. Minister Powell gave the SKNNCC’s strong support for the COVID-19 National Task Force.

“The police and healthcare workers, who have established protocols to protect our citizens and residents from COVID-19, will work diligently to ensure that the Federation remains safe,” said Powell.

The minister noted that the SKNNCC appreciates the understanding of all Carnival stakeholders, revellers and the public.