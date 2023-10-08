Inspiration Over Entertainment, Young Caribbean Musicians Taking European Tour Very Seriously.

From one island to two others, the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra (ABYSO) has gone international and is visiting London to perform alongside the Royal Philharmoic orchestra, as well as Jersey an island off the coast of France in the English Channel where they will play with the local orchestra and combine with their Jersey counterparts.

But the ABYSO is an interesting story in itself. The orchestra is free to join. You don’t even need to have an instrument or any musical experience to join the orchestra which rehearses in a modest office overlooking the Sir Vivian Richards stadium – complete with statue of the mighty cricketer himself – is a reminder at least that small nations are capable of lofty achievements.