Instant Personal Loan App Scammers May Steal Personal Information.

To get a personal loan used to involve meeting someone at a bank and discussing your personal finances, but in the modern age it is possible to get instant loans through phone apps. However, this route could deliver loanees into the hands of unscrupulous operators if they are not careful to use reputable firms.

The loans may have extortionate “processing fees” and astronomical rates of interest, but they may also lead to blackmail, threats, and stolen personal information.

A blackmail scam is using instant loan apps to entrap and humiliate people across India and other countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America including Mexico and Colombia. At least 60 Indians have killed themselves after being abused and threatened. A​ BBC undercover investigation has exposed those profiting from this deadly scam in India and China.