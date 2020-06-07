Messages of congratulations are pouring into the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, who was sworn in today, Sunday, June 7th, 2020 as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis for a second term.

Prime Minister Harris’ Team Unity administration, which is comprised of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) in Nevis, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) both in St. Kitts, was re-elected with an overwhelming majority on Friday, June 5, with nine out of the Federation’s 11 constituencies delivering a win for the incumbent government.“Please accept the reassurances of my highest consideration,” President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, who back in January was also re-elected in a landslide that secured her a second term, said in a letter to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), it is a great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and Team Unity on your decisive victory at the polls, endorsing your leadership of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis for another term,” Taiwan’s President also said, adding: “I am confident that under your leadership, Saint Kitts and Nevis will continue to make great strides in terms of peace, progress, and prosperity.”

Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda the Honourable Gaston Browne extended congratulations in a press release. “The people of the Federation who are the supreme arbiters of choice of government have spoken clearly,” the statement said.

“As Chairman of the OECS, I extend warm congratulations to Prime Minister Harris and his Team Unity on his victory and I look forward to continuing the close collaborative relationship that exists at the OECS Authority as we collectively face the pestilential challenge of COVID and its utterly devastating effect on our economies and livelihoods,” Prime Minister Browne further stated in the press release.

In a letter to Prime Minister Harris, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules extended congratulations, saying: “This electoral victory reflects the renewed confidence of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in your leadership and in your vision for the future of their country.”

Prime Minister Harris has also received congratulatory messages from Prime Minister the Honourable Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada, several prestigious international bodies, and diplomatic allies such as the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – and they continue to pour in from citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, including those in the business and faith-based communities.