BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is forging ahead with plans to find a viable solution to the street vending concern that has developed in the Basseterre area in recent years.

The government announced on January 27, that Austin Farrier of the Ministry of Sustainable Development will head a new Inter-Ministerial Committee that will examine and report on street vending in Basseterre’s city centre.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, supported by Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Andrew Skerritt, met with Farrier to discuss the possible relocation of street vendors.

Prime Minister Harris reaffirmed that his administration supports the entrepreneurial spirit and small business operations in the country. He noted that the overcrowding of the streets in Basseterre by vendors expose pedestrians, particularly the differently-abled and the elderly, to risks and hazards posed by oncoming traffic.

“We have put together a broad based committee drawing representation from within the various departments and ministries of government,” said Hon. Harris. “It extends beyond that to include representation from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and representation from those who are engaged in street vending.

“That committee will come together in an organized way to discuss the matter to determine viable solutions to address the street vending problem,” he said. “This has been a perennial issue. “As part of our vision is to beautify Basseterre to provide ease of passage to everyone. We have to solve the issue by looking at the short-term, medium-term and long-term.”

Farrier is an experienced planner within the Ministry of Sustainable Development. He readily accepted the appointment to lead the committee and noted that this matter has long been an area of concern for his ministry.

“At the Department of Planning we have always kept an eye on the vending situation in Basseterre,” explained Farrier. “We have done several reports on the vending situation. We look forward to examining every possible solution and want to decide on a sustainable answer.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee is expected to have representation from the Building Board, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Police Force, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Transportation Board, the Inland Revenue Department, and street vendors.

The government has in past months urged more vendors to occupy the available stalls at the Basseterre Public Market, as this would help reduce sidewalk congestion around the capital.

Prime Minister Harris said the Cabinet looks forward to receiving recommendations from the Inter-Ministerial Committee within a few weeks.