Intercaribbean Airways Flights from St. Kitts to Barbados & P.R. Set for March Launch

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN) – “The prospects relating to the Tourism Sector in St. Kitts and Nevis are promising,” said SKN Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson as she delivered a statement on the partnership between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Intercaribbean Airways to provide adequate airlift opportunities throughout the region.

Intra-regional travel has been impacted significantly due to limitations in airlift services by regional carriers. Equally, travellers have expressed their frustration with the cost of travel throughout the region and sometimes to the United States; and also complained about having multiple stops or overnight stays before arriving at their final destination.

“To remediate the intra-regional situation, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority has negotiated with Intercaribbean\Airways to initiate service from Barbados and Puerto Rico into St. Kitts, affording travellers same day travel options with one-stop service to the wider Caribbean. Service out of the Grantley Adams International Airport – Barbados is scheduled to commence on Sunday, 12 March 2023, with the service to Puerto Rico being announced shortly thereafter.”

According to the Minister of Tourism, an Embryo 1 Aircraft with a seating capacity of 30 will provide service between St. Kitts and Barbados three times weekly, Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. One-stop connectivity services will also be provided via Barbados to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St.Lucia, Grenada, Dominica and Guyana.

Flights can be booked online at www.intercaribbean.com, or bookings can be made by a local travel advisor. Flights between Barbados and St. Kitts can be as low as US $211.00.

Henderson pledged the Government’s commitment to building the tourism sector and ensuring economic stability.

“This development is undoubtedly significant for St. Kitts and Nevis and the entire region. The St.Kitts-Nevis Labour-led Administration will continue to work with our regional and international partners to ensure that we deliver for you the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Economic viability remains a crucial area of focus as we work towards creating a self-sufficient state.”

“I pledge my continued support to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and even more specifically, our Tourism stakeholders who [depend] on the industry for their livelihoods.”

Henderson expressed gratitude to the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority and all regional and international partners for their collaboration in ensuring a successful Tourism Industry.