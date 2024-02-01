International Agencies Conduct Access Control Workshop Training For Airport Authority Employees

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsInternational Agencies Conduct Access Control Workshop Training For Airport Authority Employees By Observer News - January 31, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NASSAU, The Bahamas -- Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell attended the opening of an Access Control Workshop for Airport Authority employees, conducted jointly by the Organization of American States/Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (OAS/CICTE) and US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) National Aviation Security (AVSEC). The opening ceremony was held at the Airport Authority Training Room, Lynden Pindling International Airport, January 29, 2024. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson) - Advertisement - NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Frederick Mitchell attended the opening of an Access Control Workshop for Airport Authority employees, conducted jointly by the Organization of American States/Inter-American Committee Against Terrorism (OAS/CICTE) and US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) National Aviation Security (AVSEC). The opening ceremony was held at the Airport Authority Training Room, Lynden Pindling International Airport, January 29, 2024. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson) - Advertisement -