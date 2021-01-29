CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The International Merchant Bank will soon open its doors on Nevis, according to Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration. It will be the third international bank to open on Nevis.

“As we seek valiantly in Nevis to rebuild our economy after the ravages of COVID-19, I’m pleased to announce that the Nevis Island Administration has been successful in attracting another international bank in Nevis, which brings us to three,” said Hon. Brantley. “The International Merchant Bank will soon open their doors and has already started to hire personnel.”

Brantley said this is excellent news with respect to the additional employment opportunities that will be created in the prevailing constricted job market, as a result of the negative fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the established international banks, Nevis International Bank & Trust Limited, and Bank of Nevis International Trust Services, have more than 50 employees on combined staff. He anticipates the International Merchant Bank will hire a similar number.

Brantley spoke to the impact of this latest foreign direct investment venture on the Nevis economy.

“In this difficult economic environment globally, it speaks volumes that Nevis is still attractive to foreign investors,” said Brantley. “These institutions would have undergone a rigorous due diligence and vetting process before being considered.

“Their presence in Nevis adds to the appeal of Nevis as a growing financial services centre, which is well regulated and compliant with all international standards.”