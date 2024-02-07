Internationally-Acclaimed Wellness Brand To Introduce Cutting-Edge Centre In Saint Lucia

- Advertisement -

TheLifeCo Well-being, the internationally acclaimed wellness brand, is set to redefine holistic health with the inauguration of its most advanced center to date at Mount Pimard in Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia. As a pivotal component of the Caribbean Jewel Seven Wonders project, TheLifeCo Well-being Saint Lucia will stand at the heart of this breathtaking development, introducing a new era of luxury wellness retreats to the region.

Scheduled to open its doors in 2025, the Caribbean Jewel Seven Wonders project promises an unparalleled experience, featuring a 523-room wellness-oriented resort with a wellness theme, over-the-sea bungalows, villas, specialized clinical services, and a captivating wedding chapel.

TheLifeCo Well-being Saint Lucia center within this development project is poised to be the first of its kind in the region, offering a comprehensive range of high-end amenities and services designed to cater to the discerning needs of wellness enthusiasts.

Renowned for its holistic wellness approach integrating nutrition, exercise, mental, and spiritual well-being, TheLifeCo Well-being has carved a niche in the global wellness landscape. Ersin Pamuksuzer, CEO and founder of TheLifeCo, expressed his excitement about the forthcoming center, stating, “We are very much looking forward to opening in Saint Lucia. TheLifeCo Well-being Saint Lucia will prioritize balancing psychological and emotional well-being. The center will offer meditation, breathwork, workshops, retreats on various topics, and mental health supportive programs.

Pamuksuzer added, “We are also preparing to hold continuous themed retreats with the best names of the wellness world in Saint Lucia to make it the holistic wellness destination for wellness enthusiasts from USA , Canada and Europe Central and Latin America. “

“Saint Lucia aims to enhance its appeal as a wellness tourism destination. Investments like TheLifeCo further introduce luxurious amenities and contribute positively to the well-being of Saint Lucian residents and the local economy. We express gratitude to TheLifeCo for choosing to invest in Saint Lucia, which further strengthens our position as a premier destination for holistic health experiences. We anticipate the positive impact this introduction will have on Saint Lucia’s overall tourism landscape”, remarked Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information.