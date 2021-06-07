Miami, Florida, June 7, 2021 – Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of  vacation services, is celebrating 45 years of providing excellence in service and innovation  to its members and developer clients.

“Many things have changed since Interval was founded in 1976, but what hasn’t is  our dedication to sending members on vacations of a lifetime where they create lasting  memories of special moments with family and friends,” said Jeanette Marbert, President and  CEO of Interval International. “We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our  clients and customers. It’s been our approach since the beginning and continues to be our  formula for success.”

Throughout the company’s history, developers and members have benefitted from  Interval’s innovative products and services, leading the Miami-based company to become a  global exchange network with nearly 3,200 resorts in more than 80 nations. Here are a few  of the company’s latest initiatives and updates:

  • More Options for Members: Interval’s popular Getaways product, which provides  members with great value for spacious accommodations around the world, offers  members even more flexibility with stays of seven nights or less.
  • A Global Network of Quality Resorts: The company continues to grow its exchange  network around the world with recent resort affiliations in the Bahamas, Brazil, Costa  Rica, Mexico, and the U.S. Leading vacation ownership brands have selected Interval as  their exchange partner of choice due to the company’s customer-centric approach.
  • Mobile First Technology: The Interval International To Go app for Apple iOS and Android  devices continues to increase in popularity – it’s currently rated 4.8 (out of 5) in the Apple  App Store. On the app, members can easily search all their vacation options, whether it’s  an exchange, Getaway, weeks or points. Since the app’s inception, there have been  nearly 390,000 downloads.
  • New Digital Publications: Three exciting digital publications have debuted over the last  year. Interval Explorer provides members with content on vacation options, destinations and their Interval benefits; Vacation Industry Review online features industry news and  trending topics; and HOA Insights shares tips with HOA managers and board members.
  • Engaging Members: Some of Interval’s happiest members from around the world have  shared their testimonials. Click here to view. In addition, “45 Destinations for 45 Years” celebrates Interval’s 45 most popular exchange destinations as chosen by members.  Destinations include Orlando, Las Vegas, Maui and Oahu, Hawaii, Cancun and Puerto  Vallarta, Mexico, St. Maarten, Phoenix, Arizona and Breckenridge, Colorado.

In honor of the anniversary, Interval is surprising users of its members-only forum  Community (which has more than 330,000 participants worldwide) with giveaways tied to a  45-year theme. According to one member who joined nearly 45 years ago and has  completed more than 30 exchanges with Interval, “It’s the gift that keeps on giving, even  after 45 years.”

“Putting our customers first is part of our DNA,” said Marbert. “I’m proud to lead a  team of passionate associates who work every day, even in the most challenging of times,  to take care of our members and clients and stay focused on ways to enhance our products  and services to meet the needs of these customers.”

For more information about Interval’s member programs, visit IntervalWorld.com. For  more information for resort affiliates and industry partners, visit ResortDeveloper.com.

About Interval International 

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has  been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today,  Interval’s exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through  offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and  more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

