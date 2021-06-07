Miami, Florida, June 7, 2021 – Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, is celebrating 45 years of providing excellence in service and innovation to its members and developer clients.

“Many things have changed since Interval was founded in 1976, but what hasn’t is our dedication to sending members on vacations of a lifetime where they create lasting memories of special moments with family and friends,” said Jeanette Marbert, President and CEO of Interval International. “We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our clients and customers. It’s been our approach since the beginning and continues to be our formula for success.”

Throughout the company’s history, developers and members have benefitted from Interval’s innovative products and services, leading the Miami-based company to become a global exchange network with nearly 3,200 resorts in more than 80 nations. Here are a few of the company’s latest initiatives and updates:

More Options for Members: Interval’s popular Getaways product, which provides members with great value for spacious accommodations around the world, offers members even more flexibility with stays of seven nights or less.

A Global Network of Quality Resorts: The company continues to grow its exchange network around the world with recent resort affiliations in the Bahamas, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the U.S. Leading vacation ownership brands have selected Interval as their exchange partner of choice due to the company’s customer-centric approach.

Mobile First Technology: The Interval International To Go app for Apple iOS and Android devices continues to increase in popularity – it’s currently rated 4.8 (out of 5) in the Apple App Store. On the app, members can easily search all their vacation options, whether it’s an exchange, Getaway, weeks or points. Since the app’s inception, there have been nearly 390,000 downloads.

New Digital Publications: Three exciting digital publications have debuted over the last year. Interval Explorer provides members with content on vacation options, destinations and their Interval benefits; Vacation Industry Review online features industry news and trending topics; and HOA Insights shares tips with HOA managers and board members.

provides members with content on vacation options, destinations and their Interval benefits; online features industry news and trending topics; and shares tips with HOA managers and board members. Engaging Members: Some of Interval’s happiest members from around the world have shared their testimonials. Click here to view. In addition, “45 Destinations for 45 Years” celebrates Interval’s 45 most popular exchange destinations as chosen by members. Destinations include Orlando, Las Vegas, Maui and Oahu, Hawaii, Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, St. Maarten, Phoenix, Arizona and Breckenridge, Colorado.

In honor of the anniversary, Interval is surprising users of its members-only forum Community (which has more than 330,000 participants worldwide) with giveaways tied to a 45-year theme. According to one member who joined nearly 45 years ago and has completed more than 30 exchanges with Interval, “It’s the gift that keeps on giving, even after 45 years.”

“Putting our customers first is part of our DNA,” said Marbert. “I’m proud to lead a team of passionate associates who work every day, even in the most challenging of times, to take care of our members and clients and stay focused on ways to enhance our products and services to meet the needs of these customers.”

For more information about Interval’s member programs, visit IntervalWorld.com. For more information for resort affiliates and industry partners, visit ResortDeveloper.com.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval’s exchange network comprises nearly 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.7 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.