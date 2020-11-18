BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis will join the global community on International Men’s Day on November 19 to celebrate positive male role models and the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and communities, as well as raise awareness of men’s issues.

“International Men’s Day was set aside to raise awareness on the issues that men face and, yes, men do face issues too,” explained Dion Browne, Gender Field Officer at the Department of Gender Affairs. “We have male marginalization, male exploitation, boys who are being exploited and raped. We also have male underachievement in schools, so, men do have issues and it was important to have International Men’s Day so these issues can be highlighted.

Browne said that International Men’s Day is set aside to celebrate the successes of men.

“International Men’s Day is also to highlight the sacrifices, contributions, and the achievements of men,” said Browne. “It includes family men who are really working hard to provide for their family, and men who are serving their communities and society as a whole. It is really important to have International Men’s Day and we want to invite everyone to celebrate with the Department of Gender Affairs as we celebrate, acknowledge and observe this important day.

Browne encouraged the general public to get involved and celebrate the positive male role models in St. Kitts and Nevis. He said this day affords people the opportunity to appreciate and celebrate the men in their lives and the contribution they make to society.

This years’ International Men’s Day will be celebrated under the global theme: “Better health for men and boys.” Browne said there are two other themes that the Department of Gender Affairs is trying to highlight. These are “Raising Awareness or Funds for Charities for Supporting Men and Boys Well-being;” and “Promoting a Positive Conversation about Men, Manhood and Masculinity.”