Introduction to Vegetarian and Vegan food

by Veggie Nevis

What is a Vegetarian diet?

Vegetarian diets include all vegetables but can also include dairy products – milk, butter, cheese and eggs. In some cultures (eg India) eggs are considered non-vegetarian. Shellfish, fish and meat are not accepted by vegetarians. But there is individual variation in what persons consider to be ‘their’ version of vegetarian!

What is a Vegan diet?

Those following a Vegan diet consume only Plant Based dishes and avoid all animal products in their food, such as meat, fish and dairy products and also honey.

What vegetarian or vegan traditions are present in Nevis?

For religious reasons, a vegetarian diet is encouraged in the Seventh Day Adventist church but not all SDA adherents follow this teaching. The traditional food of Rastafarians, widely available locally, is called ITAL (abbreviated from Vital) which is vegan (no animal products) and also contains no added salt or sugar. Indian food has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and has a very well-developed vegetarian culinary tradition based around dishes crafted from chickpeas, beans and lentils. Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine includes dishes made with Tofu (bean curd) which is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Why might meat-eaters sometimes prefer vegetarian or vegan main dishes?

Persons are increasingly aware of the health benefits of reducing meat and dairy consumption. Some persons have religious requirements around meat preparation that are difficult to follow locally, such as Halal or Kosher dietary laws, and opt for vegetarian or vegan dishes to avoid difficulty. Some persons just like a change or to try something new!

What are the important components of a nutritionally sufficient Vegetarian or Vegan meal?

The main food groups include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, minerals and vitamins. Ground provisions, wheat and rice (known as cereals) provide mostly carbohydrates but also contain a percentage of protein. The amount of protein in cereals varies so that Cassava contains only around 2 percent protein, whereas the others have around 12-15 percent. In a vegetarian diet, protein may come from eggs or cheese, but in a vegan diet the main source is legumes, meaning pulses/ beans/ lentils/ Tofu. Another important point is that cereals/ ground provisions contain only some of the essential amino acids (building blocks for proteins) while legumes (pulses/ beans/ lentils) or mushrooms contain a different mix of amino acids. So for a nutritionally complete diet that allows the body to produce sufficient protein, both cereals and legumes are required. This is reflected in traditional dishes such as the Indian pairing of ‘Rice and Dal’ where one set of essential amino acids comes from the Rice and the other set comes from the Dal. This is also met in the Ital diet which typically includes a good mixture of cereal and leguminous protein sources. In planning dishes, it is important to bear in mind the need for this balance of ingredients.

Apart from good nutrition, what makes a vegetarian or vegan dish satisfying?

A dish might have a good mix of ingredients and be visually appealing but the taste and feel of the food in the mouth is important for satisfaction. This quality of ‘mouthiness’ is known as UMAMI. In non-vegetarian diets that quality mostly comes from the meat or fish ingredients. In vegetarian or vegan dishes Umami comes from the inclusion of legumes (lentils/ chickpea/ seeds), tofu and mushrooms. It can be enhanced by the judicious use of herbs and spices and fermented products like Miso (fermented soybean) or soya sauce that are rich in taste, as well as the chef’s skill in preparation, getting the texture and mix of the ingredients just right. Among the vegetables, eggplant (aubergine) has lots of Umami (although it still needs nutritionally complementing with a leguminous protein ingredient). Jackfruit has a pleasant fleshy texture providing Umami though is very low in protein, so not a complete substitute.

What other considerations are there for choice of ingredients?

Locally, lactose intolerance is very common, especially in persons of African, Indian and Chinese heritage. This means that milk or milk powder are difficult to digest for adults, and consuming them results in abdominal cramping and diarrhoea. In shop bought foods, milk or milk powder are very often added to processed foods and can cause problems if consumed accidentally. Milk or milk powder might be added in baking to breads or Johnny cakes, causing unexpected problems. Butter or yoghurt are usually ok although some varieties of butter can be problematic when cream is added after churning to make it easier to spread.

Many persons suffer from Gluten intolerance and are always looking for gluten-free options. This can be managed with gluten free flour as an ingredient or the use of rice or ground provisions rather than wheat as the main carbohydrate source in recipes.

Locally, almost all shop bought convenience and bakery products as well as local drinks contain large quantities of added sugar, despite the very large number of persons living with diabetes. Finding dishes and drinks with low or no sugar can be very challenging. Many are not in a position to craft their own low or no sugar dishes at home, so widening the range of healthy options available to buy is a priority.

What are useful locally available ingredients for making satisfying dishes?

A wide range of beans such as chickpea (garbanzo), red kidney beans, red lentils, broad beans are available either dry or in tins. For Hummus, the classic chickpea based dish, Tahini (sesame seed paste) and olive oil are available. Some dry beans are best soaked overnight and/or cooked in a pressure cooker to reduce cooking time. Red lentils (Masoor dal) are the fastest to cook.

A wide range of wheat flours is available for making roti/ chapati/ bread. For Roti making, an idea is to add a percentage of Besan (chickpea) flour to the mix, increasing the Umami.

Firm Tofu can be found in local supermarkets, less commonly soft tofu. It is quite bland so can be made interesting by marinating with soya sauce, ginger and garlic before adding to stir-fry dishes.

Mushrooms are commonly available but often have a short shelf life. The luxurious Chinese Shitake mushroom is not often found but makes for very satisfying dishes.

Soya chunks or mince are available, as a meat substitute for inclusion in stews: some persons are keen on these but many find them rather chewy and indigestible.

Ingredients that are here on island but that we don’t see enough of include:

Breadnut: makes a satisfying addition to a vegeburger patty mix or as an ingredient in a stew

Seamoss: a useful alternative to Gelatine in recipes

Luxury items for special dishes/ occasions that might be found in speciality outlets include:

Halloumi cheese, a firm Greek cheese that is excellent for grilling and serving as a veg kebab, or in rotis, for example with avocado.

Shitake mushrooms: a very rich texture and flavour, excellent for grilling and serving as kebabs, maybe marinated in Soya sauce.