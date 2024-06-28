Investing More In The People Who Make Lucian Carnival Sing

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– Lucian power and groovy soca and calypso music are essential for the continuing development of our carnival product.

Our calypsonians, soca artists, and musicians create the evolving soundtrack for every year. Their music and performances draw audiences from around the region and internationally to our island to experience .

The government is committed to developing and supporting the talented artists and musicians who work hard to create the rhythms and songs that energize our biggest annual cultural festival.

This year, the first-place prize money for each of the three national musical competitions will to $,!

The power soca monarch winner will be awarded $,

The groovy soca monarch winner will be awarded $,

The calypso soca monarch winner will be awarded $,

Furthermore, each of the top 10 finalists in the calypso, power and groovy soca monarch competitions is guaranteed a monetary prize!

Monetary prizes for the calypso, power and groovy soca monarch competitions total $, . That’s $, in prize money for the three national musical competitions.