How much tourism can one small island handle? In an age of environmental concern that poses a dilemma for many Caribbean nations.

Cayman’s tourism product provides plenty to boast about: world-renowned diving, the pristine beauty of Seven Mile Beach, a reputation for culinary excellence.

The islands’ strengths are what attracted a record number of visitors in 2018 – nearly 2.4 million – and pushed hotel room rates to the highest in the region.

Those same strengths are also driving anxiety in the hospitality sector, as questions loom about infrastructure, development and preserving what makes Cayman unique.

Handel Whittaker, owner of popular beach bar Calico Jack’s, refers to the refrain: ‘Kill not the goose that lays the golden egg’ – a warning against short-sighted action at the expense of long-term security.

“Being in this business as long as I have and being a local Caymanian, I’ve seen so many drastic changes,” Whittaker says.

“I think if we develop our product cautiously, we will be in great shape. If we continue to rush and build, build, build, I think people will find elsewhere to go. No one wants that to happen.”

Whether Cayman will build is less in question than how Cayman should build.

The development of a cruise port – which Whittaker supports – is just one project aimed at accommodating greater tourist arrivals. Luxury hotel capacity is also poised to grow, with the addition of a 10-storey resort at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, a seven-storey project at the northern end, and a nine-storey resort in the Beach Bay area of Bodden Town, among others.

Sitting on the deck of his beach bar, it’s easy for Whittaker to observe what drives tourists – and developers – to Cayman.

“You can walk up and down Seven Mile Beach and you have the sense of feeling that ‘this is my beach’. It’s not overcrowded. People enjoy that,” he says.

“People walk up and down Seven Mile Beach with absolute freedom. There’s no fear or worry because it’s safe.”

Overcrowding a growing concern

Online reviews of Seven Mile Beach, however, already indicate that crowding is becoming a concern.

Analysis of visitor feedback on TripAdvisor, included in the 2018 draft National Tourism Plan, indicated 10% of reviews of Seven Mile Beach mentioned crowding.

“It is estimated that Seven Mile Beach receives over 1 million visitors a year, so these percentages become quite significant given its status as one of the main attractions for the destination,” the report states.

Overcrowding was also mentioned in 10% of reviews of Stingray City, with an estimated 1 million visitors a year, and for Cayman Turtle Centre, with 300,000 a year.

The site with the most mentions of “overcrowding” was George Town Harbour and port, where 17% of reviewers used the word. Another 13% described the area as inauthentic.

The yet-to-be implemented tourism plan poses a warning about “the worsening effects of unsustainable tourism practices such as overcrowding”, adding that “the inability to adequately address tourism industry challenges, and threats, and take advantage of strengths and opportunities limits the success and future growth of the Cayman Islands”.

To maintain a balanced tourism product, it’s important to understand the distinction and the interface between cruise tourism and stayover tourism, says Theresa Leacock-Broderick, president of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.