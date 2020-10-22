BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- It is essential for Island Constables to work with ethics in mind, emphasised Assistant Commissioner of Police Adolph Adams, during a session at the recently concluded Island Constables Refresher Course.

The assistant commissioner shared a few values they should be governed by both on the job and in their personal lives.

“We are charged with the responsibility of looking out for human beings and should treat people with respect and dignity,” said Adams. “We have to learn to be honest, law-abiding and fair. We have to show good leadership and do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

He explained that honesty is an integral characteristic they should have in order to be a professional Island Constable.

“Your reputation must be of a high standard,” explained Adams. “You can’t want to be in this organization if your reputation is nasty…accountability is one of the biggest things in the organization. You will be held accountable for whatever action you take. If you commit a breach, you will be held accountable. Once you breach any of the laws, you as an individual will be held accountable…,”

Adams admitted law enforcement can be a difficult field to work in. Because of this, he added that having a strong support system is essential.

“I found a friend who was much older than me who was a father figure, who experienced all that I was experiencing,” said Adams, “who could have directed me along a straight and narrow path…coping skills may be difficult, but there are people who have been there and [have] done that and we need to find those people…find positive people…”

Adams stressed the importance of working with a strong moral compass and giving people a fair chance.