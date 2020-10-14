BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Island Constables were educated on how their roles have evolved as a result of the changes to be put in place in preparation for the opening of the borders by National Disaster Coordinator, Abdias Samuel, during a session he facilitated as part of a two-week refresher course currently taking place at the Police Training School.

Mr. Samuel described new processes Island Constables about to be rolled out at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport for passengers arriving in the Federation. He said a “corridor of containment” monitors the flow of people from the port of entry to where they will be staying for their vacation. It was designed to aid in contact tracing and controlling the movement of the passengers arriving on island.

Samuel explained that travellers to the Federation will have to complete an online entry form and wait for clearance by the Ministry of National Security. Upon arrival, passengers will undergo extensive screening process. Some might have to be tested before being allowed to leave the airport to be transported by COVID-19-certified taxis to approved hotels or quarantine sites on the island.

He said there are quarantine sites at four hotels (Marriott, Park Hyatt, Four Seasons and Koi Resort) that will be open to visitors. Persons coming to the island from high-risk countries will vacation-in-place at these hotels and offered limited excursion packages.

Samuel urged the Island Constables to be on their guard and to safeguard themselves from possible exposure.

“When they go to these places, we need vigilance [with] these persons so they don’t do anything to compromise or jeopardize our status,” said Samuels. “This is where the compliance comes in, so you need to be the eyes and ears for us to be able to see these individuals.

“If we do not do our part and St. Kitts-Nevis starts to see a big outbreak, then we are going back into lock down,” said Samuels. “Space and time are the Federation’s best weapons in the fight against the pandemic.

“As the country prepares for the reopening of the borders, the role of these officers will be vital in ensuring that persons act in accordance with the regulations that are in place,” concluded Samuels.