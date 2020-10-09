BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Constables are now taking a refresher course at the Police Training School to prepare for the reopening of the borders on October 31.

The inaugural Island Constable Course began in January 2019 as collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and the Police Force to provide added security in primarily Tourist Prescribed Areas.

The two-week course will be facilitated largely by training school instructors. It will include sessions on the Island Constable Act, Powers of Observation, Care and Custody of Prisoners and Mode of Arrest, among other topics. Presentations by officials from the Ministry of Health will also take place.

During an October 5 opening ceremony, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolph Adams encouraged the Island Constables to be dedicated to their jobs and take the refresher course seriously to effectively deal with the new challenges that will arise once the borders open.

“I want you to put away all those childish behaviours and focus your attention on the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the job that you are doing,” advised Assistant Commissioner Adams. “The Federation needs us and so we should go out there and give our best… you are one of the first persons that people would come into contact with and so if you are going to be the face of the organization, you must operate as though you are the face of the organization.”

He added that this course will aid in building long-term memory, help to reduce mistakes and improve productivity which is needed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“The course will build confidence and offer effective practice to keep you on the same page,” said Adams. “Learning must be part of our culture, especially with the protocols and procedures that must be adhered to as a result of COVID-19.”