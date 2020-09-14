CHARLESTOWN, Nevis –- The owners of Islander Watersports are playing their part in the fight against COVID-19 by donating 2,000 attachable bottles of hand sanitizers to the Nevis Ministry of Education.

At a brief handing over ceremony on September 14, Mr. Wincent Perkins, owner of the water taxi service, said he wanted to assist in any way he could during this difficult time.

“We always find ways to give back to the community and we are glad that we could donate 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Ministry,” said Perkins. “We are donating this type of sanitizer because they [students] can clip them onto their bags. They have them ready to sanitize their hands throughout the day while they are at school.”

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration said he was happy to accept the donation on behalf of Nevis students.

“I think it is a wonderful gesture by Mr. and Mrs. Perkins to do this for our children,” said Hon. Liburd. “We all know we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Any assistance we get from the public, including our corporate citizens, is certainly welcome.

“Now, the students can have sanitizer on them at all times,” he said. “No matter what they are doing they will have sanitizer with them. We know how important that is as a preventative measure.”

Also present was Mr. Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education. He also expressed gratitude for the donation on behalf of the Ministry.