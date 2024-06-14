ISP Continues To Empower Thousands Of Vulnerable Households

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – Aligning closely with the mandate to uplift marginalized communities and spawn transformative change, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment’s Income Support Programme (ISP) continues to make significant strides in empowering vulnerable household across the length and breadth of the country.

Under the banner of the Safety Nets for Vulnerable Populations initiative, the programme aims to alleviate the hardships faced by individuals and households, within the informal sector, impacted by the prolonged repercussions of COVID-19, while ensuring a minimum standard of living.

Hon. Joachim Henry, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, underscored the programme’s alignment with the Ministry’s mission, during his budget presentation for the fiscal year 2024/2025. He emphasized, “Additionally, this Project holds firm to the mission of the Ministry, supporting equality and non-discrimination, endeavoring to ensure that no one is left out while acknowledging Social Protection as a human right.”

The Ministry’s Income Support Programme not only addresses immediate financial needs but also seeks to foster inclusivity and social justice within the Saint Lucian society.

Providing an update on the programme’s progress, Minister Henry announced, “Approximately seventy percent (70%) of the components of this Project are complete. Mr. Speaker, I am pleased to announce that close to three thousand (3,000) persons who did not previously benefit from other income support initiatives have collected their one-time XCD$1,500.00 from persons from the informal sector,” noted Minister Henry.

Through cash transfers to displaced informal sector workers, the Income Support Program is providing much needed financial assistance to 4,900 households. The project is financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and administered through the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).