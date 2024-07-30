Israel Hits Back At Hezbollah For Alleged Child Massacre.

- Advertisement -

Israel’s military said Tuesday it used airstrikes and artillery fire to attack Hezbollah targets in seven areas in southern Lebanon. It is not clear whether these were military or civilian targets.

The latest cross-border attack came days after a rocket strike that killed 12 children in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights and amid international concerns that clashes between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into a wider regional conflict along with the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

“While we’ve seen a lot of activity on Israel’s northern border, we remain concerned about the potential of this escalating into a full-blown fight,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Tuesday during a visit to the Philippines.

“We would like to see things resolved in a diplomatic fashion,” Austin said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday to carry out a strong response to the deadly rocket attack and reiterated Israel’s accusation that Hezbollah was responsible. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

“These children are our children, they are the children of all of us,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the attack site. “The state of Israel will not and cannot overlook this. Our response will come, and it will be severe.”

His visit was not entirely embraced, with several hundred family members of the victims and community members protesting that Netanyahu was exploiting the situation for political gain.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded attacks across the border since the start of the war in Gaza. Hezbollah has said it is acting in solidarity with Hamas, the same motivation cited by the Yemen-based Houthi militants who have spent months disrupting the key Red Sea shipping route with attacks on vessels. Both groups are backed by Iran.

Jonathan Ruhe, director of foreign policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told VOA that the potential for escalation between Israel and Hezbollah is the highest it has been since the October start of the Gaza war.

“I think both sides had agreed to some unspoken rules of the game, as they say, in which the attacks would continue, but both sides implicitly recognized sort of thresholds which they would not attack on the other side,” Ruhe said. “I think Israel finds itself between a rock and a hard place because it feels compunction to change those rules of the game to convince Hezbollah that attacks like what happened on Saturday can no longer continue.”

The United Nations and others have been working in recent days to try to bring down the tensions.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday that the United States was “confident” about the prospect of avoiding a wider war.

Nimrod Goren, senior fellow for Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute, told VOA that prior efforts to de-escalate the Israel-Hezbollah situation were linked to the push to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza.

But those talks have stretched on for months without achieving an agreement.

“There is a need for another sort of off ramp between Israel and Hezbollah because the current situation, as we see happening, could not last for a longer time,” Goren said. “The price on both sides is becoming very significant.”

The war in Gaza began with the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel in which the militants killed 1,200 people and took about 250 hostage.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 39,300 Palestinians, according to the health ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between militants and civilians in its count.

Source: VOA