BBC- Israel says it plans to become the first country to roll out a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country prepares for a wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant.
Israel’s pandemic experts have recommended a fourth booster for the over-60s and health workers.
PM Naftali Bennett welcomed the plan and told officials to start preparing.
It comes as Israel confirmed the first known death of a patient with the Omicron strain on Tuesday. The health ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of the variant in Israel.
The decision to roll out a fourth booster is still pending approval by senior health officials, however Mr Bennett’s office told the BBC that it was hoping to administer the dose to people at least four months after their third dose.
“This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world,” Mr Bennett said, as he urged people to take up the offer as soon as possible.
When Covid-19 vaccination programmes were first launched, Israel’s jabs were rolled out quickly and there was a relatively high take-up.
However despite this, only about 63% of its population of 9.3 million has had two doses. This is partly to do with Israel being a relatively young country – about a third of its population is under the age of 14.
To help combat this, Israel announced in November that children aged from five years old could also get the jab.
On Monday, Mr Bennett said he wanted every eligible child to get the vaccine within the next two weeks to help “delay and slow and diminish” the strength of another wave of infections.
The country has already widened a travel ban to countries including the US, Germany, Italy and Canada to try to curb the spread of the virus.
Israel has confirmed more than 1.36 million Covid infections since the start of the pandemic, with some 8,200 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
OTTAWA, Dec 20 (Reuters) – This December 20 story corrects final paragraph to show restaurant dining allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., not 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday a rapid COVID-19 test that she had taken proved to be positive, adding she was working in isolation until the result could be confirmed.
Joly, 42, was named foreign minister in October and would be one of the most prominent domestic politicians to come down with the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly as the Omicron variant picks up speed.
“I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19. Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test,” she tweeted.
Joly did not give further details. Her chief spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday a spike in cases of Omicron was “scary,” while a top medical official suggested the healthcare system could soon be swamped. read more
Earlier in the day, Quebec, Canada’s second-most-populous province, ordered bars, gyms and casinos shut on Monday and directed people to work only from home.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the province had a record 4,500 new cases of the coronavirus a day and predicted worse was yet to come.
He urged Quebecers to cut down personal contacts with the approach of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The new measures were due to take effect at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday.
“The situation is critical. … Right now we are waging a war against the virus,” Dube told a virtual briefing.
“We will have new projections from our specialists this evening and let’s be honest, they probably won’t be encouraging,” he said.
Dube said most schools would shut down immediately until Jan. 10. Restaurant dining will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all sporting events would be played without spectators.
