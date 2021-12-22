An elderly man being vaccinatedImage source, Getty Images

Israel plans to become the first country  offering four Covid vaccine doses

An expert panel has recommended giving a fourth vaccine dose to health workers and those over 60

BBC- Israel says it plans to become the first country to roll out a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country prepares for a wave of infections driven by the new Omicron variant.

Israel’s pandemic experts have recommended a fourth booster for the over-60s and health workers.

PM Naftali Bennett welcomed the plan and told officials to start preparing.

It comes as Israel confirmed the first known death of a patient with the Omicron strain on Tuesday. The health ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of the variant in Israel.

The decision to roll out a fourth booster is still pending approval by senior health officials, however Mr Bennett’s office told the BBC that it was hoping to administer the dose to people at least four months after their third dose.

“This is wonderful news that will assist us in getting through the Omicron wave that is engulfing the world,” Mr Bennett said, as he urged people to take up the offer as soon as possible.

When Covid-19 vaccination programmes were first launched, Israel’s jabs were rolled out quickly and there was a relatively high take-up.

However despite this, only about 63% of its population of 9.3 million has had two doses. This is partly to do with Israel being a relatively young country – about a third of its population is under the age of 14.

To help combat this, Israel announced in November that children aged from five years old could also get the jab.

On Monday, Mr Bennett said he wanted every eligible child to get the vaccine within the next two weeks to help “delay and slow and diminish” the strength of another wave of infections.

The country has already widened a travel ban to countries including the US, Germany, Italy and Canada to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Israel has confirmed more than 1.36 million Covid infections since the start of the pandemic, with some 8,200 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Biden preaches concern, not panic on omicron

By Nathaniel Weixel

President Biden sought to strike a balance between reassuring Americans about the wave of omicron infections, but also to once again try to persuade the public to take precautions.

During remarks at the White House, Biden outlined a plan to increase testing, speed up the vaccination campaign and boost the capacity of hospitals that could be inundated in the coming weeks. He made it clear that although infections are rising, the nation is in a far different place than it was last year.

“We should all be concerned about omicron, but not panicked,” Biden said, emphasizing that vaccinated individuals, especially those with a booster shot, are “highly protected” against the virus.

Biden announced that the U.S. will stand up new federal testing sites around the country, helping states that need additional testing capacity. The first will be set up in New York City this week.

He also announced that the administration plans to purchase 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests to distribute for free to any American who wants one. But the tests won’t even start becoming available until January, and administration officials said they’re still working out details, including finalizing the design of the website where the tests can be ordered.

Rapid tests are in short supply right now amid the demand surge, and the administration has been criticized for not doing enough to provide more low-cost or even free tests. At the same time, turnaround times for lab-based tests are growing and people are waiting hours in long lines for testing centers.

Still, Biden repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. was in a different position than March 2020, largely because of the wide availability of coronavirus vaccines. There are over 200 million Americans who are fully vaccinated.

“We’re prepared. We know more. We just have to stay focused,” Biden said.

Yet nearly 70 percent of fully vaccinated Americans have yet to receive their booster shot. Some experts have attributed that to unclear messages from top health officials during the rollout.

Biden’s speech comes at a fraught time, as the omicron variant is spreading rapidly and many public health experts warn infection is almost an inevitability. The U.S. is averaging more than 149,000 new cases every day, which is about double the amount from just a month ago.

Biden faces an uphill task; the public has grown weary of both the pandemic and mixed messages from health officials. His poll numbers have remained low since this summer, and negotiations around his signature domestic policy legislation collapsed last weekend.

“I know you’re tired, and I know you’re frustrated. We all want this to be over, but we are still in it,” Biden said.

The omicron variant now makes up about three-quarters of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That spike is a significant increase from just 12.6 percent of cases one week earlier.

Biden said that Americans who have been vaccinated and boosted will be largely protected from severe illness from the omicron variant. But he also acknowledged that many will still get infected with relatively mild symptoms, and people should expect cases to rise.

“We’ll see some vaccinated people get COVID, potentially large numbers,” Biden said.

He acknowledged there would be positive cases among vaccinated staffers in the White House, where an aide who came into contact with Biden last week recently tested positive.

Biden struck a dire warning for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, who he said were at risk for hospitalization or death due to serious illness from COVID-19.

“Omicron is serious, potentially deadly business for unvaccinated people,” Biden said. “If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned. You’re at a high risk of getting sick. And if you get sick, you’re likely to spread it to others, including friends and family, and the unvaccinated have a significantly higher risk of ending up in hospital or even dying.”

Canada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms

By
Travelers talk to a customs officer behind a "Mask Required" sign at Pearson International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A traveler walks past a "Mandatory COVID-19 Testing" sign at Pearson International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A traveler wearing a mask gets off an American Airlines flight at Pearson International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A traveler walks past a “Mandatory COVID-19 Testing” sign at Pearson International Airport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

OTTAWA, Dec 20 (Reuters) – This December 20 story corrects final paragraph to show restaurant dining allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., not 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday a rapid COVID-19 test that she had taken proved to be positive, adding she was working in isolation until the result could be confirmed.

Joly, 42, was named foreign minister in October and would be one of the most prominent domestic politicians to come down with the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly as the Omicron variant picks up speed.

“I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for COVID-19. Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test,” she tweeted.

Joly did not give further details. Her chief spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday a spike in cases of Omicron was “scary,” while a top medical official suggested the healthcare system could soon be swamped. read more

Earlier in the day, Quebec, Canada’s second-most-populous province, ordered bars, gyms and casinos shut on Monday and directed people to work only from home.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the province had a record 4,500 new cases of the coronavirus a day and predicted worse was yet to come.

He urged Quebecers to cut down personal contacts with the approach of Christmas and New Year’s Day. The new measures were due to take effect at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Monday.

“The situation is critical. … Right now we are waging a war against the virus,” Dube told a virtual briefing.

“We will have new projections from our specialists this evening and let’s be honest, they probably won’t be encouraging,” he said.

Dube said most schools would shut down immediately until Jan. 10. Restaurant dining will be allowed from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all sporting events would be played without spectators.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Howard Goller and Peter Cooney
WORLD STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

276,681,254

Deaths:

5,388,038

Recovered:

248,220,113
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

Latest News

December 22 (GMT)

Updates

  • 25,264 new cases and 1,020 new deaths in Russia [source]

