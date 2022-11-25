Israel Claims Breakthroughs in Cancer, Diabetes, World Covid Stats

- Advertisement - Israeli researchers have developed new technology that destroys cancerous tumours. The research team developed a new technology that makes it possible to destroy cancerous tumours. Credit: Tel Aviv University
The research team at Tel Aviv University used a method of targeting tumours by using a combination of ultrasound and the injection of nano-bubbles into the bloodstream.
“Our new technology makes it possible, in a relatively simple way, to inject nano-bubbles into the bloodstream, which then congregate in the area of the cancerous tumour. After that, using a low-frequency ultrasound, we explode the nano-bubbles, and thereby the tumour,” Dr. Tali Ilovitsh at Tel Aviv University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering said.
Dr. Ilovitsh explained that the the combination of nano-bubbles and low frequency ultrasound waves provides a more specific targeting of the area of the tumour, and reduces off-target toxicity.
“Applying the low frequency to the nano-bubbles causes their extreme swelling and explosion, even at low pressures. This makes it possible to perform the mechanical destruction of the tumours at low-pressure thresholds.”
The research team said their method is safe, cost-effective, and clinically available.
Dr. Ilovitsh said that the use of low-frequency ultrasound also increases the depth of penetration, minimises distortion and attenuation, and enlarges the focal point.
“This can help in the treatment of tumours that are located deep with the body, and in addition facilitate the treatment of larger tumour volumes. The experiment was conducted in a breast cancer tumour mouse model, but it is likely that the treatment will also be effective with other types of tumours, and in the future, also in humans,” elaborated.
Keren Primor Cohen, CEO of Ramot, Tel Aviv University’s technology transfer company, said that it had applied for “several patents to protect this technology and its application.”
“We believe in the commercial potential of this breakthrough technology in cancer treatment, and we are in contact with several leading companies in Israel and abroad to promote it,” Cohen said.
The study was conducted under the leadership of doctoral student Mike Bismuth from the lab of Dr. Tali Ilovitsh at Tel Aviv University’s Department of Biomedical Engineering, in collaboration with Dr. Dov Hershkovitz of the Department of Pathology.
Prof. Agata Exner from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland also participated in the study. The study was published in the journal Nanoscale.
============================================
Israeli firm says micro-pancreas to ‘cure’ diabetes ready for UK trials
Exclusive: hopes testing can begin on product intended to free people of need for insulin injections
Testing blood sugar level for diabetes. Photograph: Trevor Smith / Alamy/Alamy
An Israeli company claiming to have created a tiny micro-pancreas that can “cure” diabetes for millions of people has said it will submit a request next month for human clinical trials in the UK.
Betalin Therapeutics said its “bio-artificial” pancreas aims to free patients of the need for insulin injections and blood sugar monitoring. It is designed for people with type 1 diabetes, and those with type 2 diabetes who require insulin.
The Jerusalem-based firm told the Guardian it would provide a plan for clinical trials to Britain’s regulatory agency in August. Betalin aims to begin human testing early next year, with the hope of delivering to the market by 2024.
Central to the innovation is a biological scaffold, adapted from pig lung tissue, that holds beta cells. Those cells release insulin based on the patient’s blood sugar levels. The miniature artificial pancreas, just visible to the naked eye, is implanted under the skin on the thigh using local anaesthesia.
“Our unique technology allows the body to heal itself,” said Nikolai Kunicher, the chief executive of Betalin. “For now, the focus is on diabetes, but there are many more diseases that we intend to cure with the aid of this technology.”
More than 460 million people live with diabetes,
according to the International Diabetes Federation, although not all have been diagnosed. A 2016 study by the World Health Organization found the metabolic disorder was the seventh most common cause of death, above road injury.
Betalin’s technology was developed by Prof Eduardo Mitrani of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Institute of Life Sciences.
‘Medication or housing’: why soaring insulin prices are killing Americans
The company said it chose to conduct tests in Britain because the country had already approved another diabetes treatment, called the Edmonton Protocol, in which beta cells are implanted on the liver. But Betalin said its micro-pancreas would be more robust, longer-lasting, and cheaper, although its still likely to coast more than $40,000 (£31,000).
Trials are planned in several hospitals affiliated with the Leeds and Newcastle universities, with Omar Masood, a UK transplant surgeon with experience in combatting diabetes, directing the project.
“This has the potential to affect up to 400,000 people in the UK,” he said.
Betalin’s advisory committee includes two Nobel laureates in chemistry, both of whom have diabetes –
Sidney Altman of Yale University and Arieh Warshel of the University of South Carolina.
It has received grants amounting to about £4.5m from the EU and raised more than £6m from Chinese, US and Israeli investors.
===================================================
WORLD COVID-19 STATS Coronavirus Cases: 645,028,395
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 645,028,395 +208,008 6,632,992 +291 623,867,865 +242,748 14,527,538 36,290 82,751 851.0 1 USA 100,431,052 1,104,661 97,929,295 1,397,096 2,885 299,969 3,299 1,138,948,698 3,401,824 334,805,269 2 India 44,671,806 530,604 44,134,710 6,492 698 31,758 377 904,521,555 643,041 1,406,631,776 3 France 37,492,134 158,511 36,761,553 +29,438 572,070 869 571,661 2,417 271,490,188 4,139,547 65,584,518 4 Germany 36,348,477 157,388 35,638,200 +37,300 552,889 1,406 433,320 1,876 122,332,384 1,458,359 83,883,596 5 Brazil 35,147,091 689,396 34,186,924 270,771 8,318 163,206 3,201 63,776,166 296,146 215,353,593 6 S. Korea 26,837,840 +53,698 30,278 +55 25,826,687 +18,612 980,875 453 522,850 590 15,804,065 307,892 51,329,899 7 Japan 24,246,754 +117,840 48,872 +100 20,654,007 +10,408 3,543,875 295 193,071 389 80,788,710 643,300 125,584,838 8 Italy 24,031,538 180,518 23,398,125 452,895 247 398,779 2,996 255,780,377 4,244,418 60,262,770 9 UK 23,977,637 196,241 23,716,655 +4,395 64,741 146 350,049 2,865 522,526,476 7,628,357 68,497,907 10 Russia 21,562,758 +5,992 391,736 +56 20,972,766 +5,337 198,256 2,300 147,887 2,687 273,400,000 1,875,095 145,805,947 11 Turkey 17,005,537 101,400 16,893,057 +2,216 11,080 198,751 1,185 162,743,369 1,902,052 85,561,976 12 Spain 13,573,721 115,641 13,357,848 100,232 339 290,539 2,475 471,036,328 10,082,298 46,719,142 13 Vietnam 11,513,173 43,170 10,607,682 862,321 82 116,349 436 85,826,548 867,342 98,953,541 14 Australia 10,636,796 +12,017 16,076 +16 10,546,102 +80,718 74,618 78 408,028 617 78,835,048 3,024,116 26,068,792 15 Argentina 9,723,924 130,017 9,588,858 5,049 237 211,343 2,826 35,716,069 776,264 46,010,234 16 Netherlands 8,536,849 22,900 8,482,421 +2,633 31,528 33 495,998 1,331 25,984,435 1,509,718 17,211,447 17 Taiwan 8,241,178 +14,195 14,181 +56 7,849,058 +25,492 377,939 344,984 594 28,429,602 1,190,091 23,888,595 18 Iran 7,559,467 144,633 7,334,968 79,866 61 87,877 1,681 54,420,785 632,632 86,022,837 19 Mexico 7,125,176 330,495 6,395,789 398,892 4,798 54,158 2,512 18,716,808 142,265 131,562,772 20 Indonesia 6,634,648 159,565 6,411,220 63,863 2,771 23,769 572 112,010,136 401,277 279,134,505 21 Poland 6,350,427 118,296 5,335,940 896,191 1,530 168,269 3,135 37,765,912 1,000,692 37,739,785 22 Colombia 6,314,769 141,895 6,140,834 32,040 342 122,586 2,755 36,875,818 715,858 51,512,762 23 Portugal 5,537,108 25,395 5,493,436 +1,031 18,277 61 546,035 2,504 45,571,009 4,493,930 10,140,570 24 Austria 5,535,259 21,165 5,471,570 42,524 47 610,504 2,334 202,409,994 22,324,525 9,066,710 25 Greece 5,360,506 34,178 5,264,276 +8,028 62,052 115 519,598 3,313 99,637,289 9,657,923 10,316,637 26 Ukraine 5,336,293 110,505 5,204,867 +1,370 20,921 123,548 2,558 32,603,805 754,855 43,192,122 27 Malaysia 4,978,350 36,636 4,914,858 26,856 97 150,036 1,104 66,219,066 1,995,688 33,181,072 28 Chile 4,895,292 62,288 4,820,151 12,853 145 254,298 3,236 46,908,130 2,436,761 19,250,195 29 DPRK 4,772,813 74 4,772,739 0 183,636 3 25,990,679 30 Israel 4,711,864 11,823 4,689,351 10,690 36 505,240 1,268 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 31 Thailand 4,702,330 33,106 4,649,509 19,715 1,496 67,101 472 17,270,775 246,450 70,078,203 32 Belgium 4,633,112 33,042 4,577,546 +3,277 22,524 51 397,069 2,832 36,088,595 3,092,881 11,668,278 33 Canada 4,392,747 47,468 4,286,228 +3,163 59,051 99 114,429 1,237 66,191,953 1,724,269 38,388,419 34 Switzerland 4,298,016 14,302 4,199,023 +5,659 84,691 59 489,878 1,630 22,932,989 2,613,852 8,773,637 35 Peru 4,203,229 217,303 3,952,448 33,478 62 124,783 6,451 36,243,656 1,075,984 33,684,208 36 Czechia 4,170,566 +542 41,791 +3 4,125,891 +898 2,884 26 388,437 3,892 56,593,048 5,270,950 10,736,784 37 South Africa 4,039,858 102,395 3,912,506 24,957 192 66,493 1,685 26,473,049 435,726 60,756,135 38 Philippines 4,029,201 64,524 3,947,284 17,393 155 35,812 574 33,599,683 298,640 112,508,994 39 Romania 3,294,447 67,253 3,223,311 +534 3,883 93 173,106 3,534 25,685,360 1,349,635 19,031,335 40 Denmark 3,145,098 7,508 3,133,310 4,280 4 539,010 1,287 128,779,544 22,070,377 5,834,950 41 Sweden 2,626,686 21,002 2,590,436 15,248 14 257,040 2,055 19,133,584 1,872,359 10,218,971 42 Iraq 2,463,021 25,363 2,436,695 963 21 58,414 602 19,448,292 461,243 42,164,965 43 Serbia 2,420,189 17,353 2,391,253 11,583 13 279,693 2,005 11,580,200 1,338,285 8,653,016 44 Hungary 2,162,093 48,245 2,098,240 15,608 11 225,071 5,022 11,394,556 1,186,160 9,606,259 45 Singapore 2,160,324 1,701 2,082,901 75,722 9 363,474 286 24,622,510 4,142,731 5,943,546 46 Hong Kong 2,068,310 10,647 1,842,640 215,023 10 271,992 1,400 70,602,097 9,284,498 7,604,299 47 Bangladesh 2,036,469 29,431 1,985,330 21,708 1,331 12,130 175 15,076,724 89,804 167,885,689 48 New Zealand 1,918,070 3,239 1,891,853 22,978 391,586 661 7,544,063 1,540,170 4,898,203 49 Slovakia 1,855,460 +111 20,725 +3 1,833,446 +143 1,289 23 339,816 3,796 7,351,062 1,346,301 5,460,193 50 Georgia 1,805,698 16,881 1,776,548 12,269 454,980 4,253 16,920,079 4,263,340 3,968,738 51 Jordan 1,746,997 14,122 1,731,007 1,868 59 169,597 1,371 17,201,885 1,669,945 10,300,869 52 Ireland 1,677,386 8,102 1,664,523 4,761 8 334,127 1,614 12,834,291 2,556,530 5,020,199 53 Pakistan 1,575,039 +30 30,630 1,538,689 5,720 43 6,863 133 30,570,862 133,213 229,488,994 54 Norway 1,468,135 4,325 1,461,667 2,143 20 266,383 785 11,002,430 1,996,315 5,511,370 55 Kazakhstan 1,396,204 +139 13,693 1,380,356 2,155 24 72,700 713 11,575,012 602,707 19,205,043 56 Finland 1,394,254 7,265 1,349,664 37,325 21 250,993 1,308 11,786,151 2,121,735 5,554,960 57 Bulgaria 1,286,305 38,022 1,242,132 6,151 50 187,930 5,555 10,802,716 1,578,284 6,844,597 58 Lithuania 1,274,499 +300 9,429 +2 1,260,327 +371 4,743 6 478,828 3,542 10,252,746 3,851,942 2,661,708 59 Morocco 1,267,966 16,283 1,250,549 1,134 293 33,568 431 12,736,046 337,175 37,772,756 60 Croatia 1,252,367 17,282 1,233,280 1,805 7 308,519 4,257 5,350,918 1,318,192 4,059,286 61 Slovenia 1,251,867 6,917 1,233,279 11,671 17 602,429 3,329 2,781,562 1,338,555 2,078,034 62 Lebanon 1,220,272 10,732 1,087,587 121,953 74 182,543 1,605 4,795,578 717,380 6,684,849 63 Guatemala 1,151,582 19,943 1,128,774 2,865 5 61,966 1,073 6,273,816 337,592 18,584,039 64 Tunisia 1,146,991 29,268 N/A N/A N/A 44 95,212 2,430 4,974,456 412,933 12,046,656 65 Costa Rica 1,143,597 9,031 860,711 273,855 52 220,671 1,743 4,659,757 899,158 5,182,354 66 Cuba 1,111,360 8,530 1,102,747 83 23 98,301 754 14,184,566 1,254,644 11,305,652 67 Bolivia 1,110,413 22,244 1,077,024 11,145 220 92,591 1,855 2,705,422 225,590 11,992,656 68 UAE 1,043,390 2,348 1,022,576 18,466 103,493 233 196,791,200 19,519,480 10,081,785 69 Ecuador 1,009,958 35,940 973,104 914 759 55,758 1,984 3,082,403 170,173 18,113,361 70 Nepal 1,000,865 12,019 988,501 345 33,113 398 5,974,917 197,677 30,225,582 71 Panama 995,726 8,519 983,705 3,502 16 223,911 1,916 7,221,986 1,624,026 4,446,964 72 Belarus 994,037 7,118 985,592 1,327 105,381 755 13,646,641 1,446,722 9,432,800 73 Uruguay 992,887 7,530 984,476 881 18 284,005 2,154 6,114,822 1,749,083 3,496,016 74 Mongolia 991,461 2,179 984,420 4,862 192 293,499 645 4,030,048 1,193,000 3,378,078 75 Latvia 961,627 6,086 950,319 5,222 3 520,125 3,292 7,746,372 4,189,862 1,848,837 76 Saudi Arabia 825,332 9,454 812,681 3,197 48 23,025 264 44,789,314 1,249,531 35,844,909 77 Azerbaijan 824,127 9,975 813,872 280 80,011 968 7,365,617 715,094 10,300,205 78 Paraguay 718,071 19,611 698,317 143 7 98,287 2,684 2,657,506 363,751 7,305,843 79 Bahrain 695,584 1,535 692,747 1,302 2 389,905 860 10,557,937 5,918,183 1,783,983 80 Sri Lanka 671,610 16,797 654,634 179 31,128 779 6,486,117 300,619 21,575,842 81 Kuwait 662,359 2,569 659,512 278 2 151,212 586 8,416,379 1,921,405 4,380,326 82 Dominican Republic 648,456 4,384 643,487 585 4 58,650 397 3,726,206 337,019 11,056,370 83 Myanmar 633,118 19,488 607,559 6,071 11,464 353 9,619,293 174,177 55,227,143 84 Palestine 620,816 5,404 614,962 450 17 116,137 1,011 3,078,533 575,907 5,345,541 85 Cyprus 610,023 1,218 597,900 10,905 60 498,635 996 9,640,118 7,879,860 1,223,387 86 Estonia 608,759 2,757 524,990 81,012 3 460,515 2,086 3,600,319 2,723,573 1,321,910 87 Moldova 594,754 11,913 504,142 78,699 49 148,201 2,968 3,216,305 801,437 4,013,171 88 Venezuela 547,049 5,827 540,293 929 36 18,692 199 3,359,014 114,771 29,266,991 89 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,857 232 3,693,367 34,792 106,156,692 90 Libya 507,078 6,437 500,598 43 72,021 914 2,483,318 352,707 7,040,745 91 Ethiopia 494,428 7,572 472,242 14,614 2 4,093 63 5,354,416 44,320 120,812,698 92 Qatar 476,976 684 475,116 1,176 160,064 230 4,065,369 1,364,257 2,979,915 93 Réunion 476,088 902 418,572 56,614 10 524,291 993 1,603,660 1,766,027 908,061 94 Honduras 457,676 11,043 N/A N/A N/A 105 44,777 1,080 1,559,792 152,603 10,221,247 95 Armenia 445,631 8,709 434,743 2,179 149,945 2,930 3,233,258 1,087,919 2,971,966 96 Bosnia and Herzegovina 400,448 16,199 378,273 5,976 123,241 4,985 1,878,885 578,240 3,249,317 97 Oman 399,027 4,260 384,669 10,098 2 74,949 800 25,000,000 4,695,724 5,323,993 98 North Macedonia 344,710 9,568 334,335 807 165,622 4,597 2,141,032 1,028,697 2,081,304 99 Kenya 341,319 5,684 334,790 845 1 6,072 101 3,938,488 70,061 56,215,221 100 Zambia 333,721 4,019 329,681 21 17,140 206 3,761,408 193,188 19,470,234 101 Albania 333,305 3,593 328,125 1,587 116,281 1,254 1,941,032 677,173 2,866,374 102 Botswana 326,344 2,790 322,955 599 1 133,684 1,143 2,026,898 830,300 2,441,162 103 China 300,619 +3,103 5,232 267,223 +1,752 28,164 121 208 4 160,000,000 110,461 1,448,471,400 104 Luxembourg 297,757 1,133 288,991 7,633 463,528 1,764 4,412,567 6,869,188 642,371 105 Montenegro 283,586 2,789 280,599 198 6 451,606 4,441 2,662,095 4,239,342 627,950 106 Algeria 271,050 6,881 182,543 81,626 5,977 152 230,861 5,091 45,350,148 107 Nigeria 266,283 3,155 259,640 3,488 11 1,229 15 5,441,162 25,104 216,746,934 108 Zimbabwe 257,893 5,606 251,904 383 12 16,821 366 2,525,756 164,744 15,331,428 109 Uzbekistan 245,763 1,637 241,486 2,640 23 7,148 48 1,377,915 40,077 34,382,084 110 Brunei 241,044 225 222,140 18,679 3 541,148 505 717,784 1,611,437 445,431 111 Mozambique 230,590 2,224 228,310 56 11 6,969 67 1,371,127 41,437 33,089,461 112 Martinique 224,468 1,071 N/A N/A N/A 8 600,042 2,863 828,928 2,215,870 374,087 113 Laos 216,568 +14 758 N/A N/A N/A 28,949 101 1,233,207 164,845 7,481,023 114 Iceland 207,171 219 N/A N/A N/A 2 599,812 634 1,996,384 5,780,036 345,393 115 Kyrgyzstan 206,511 2,991 196,406 7,114 131 30,693 445 1,907,195 283,460 6,728,271 116 Afghanistan 205,506 7,833 182,501 15,172 1,124 5,043 192 1,153,250 28,298 40,754,388 117 El Salvador 201,785 4,230 179,410 18,145 8 30,805 646 2,610,114 398,467 6,550,389 118 Guadeloupe 197,105 993 N/A N/A N/A 19 493,016 2,484 938,039 2,346,306 399,794 119 Maldives 185,584 311 163,687 21,586 25 343,048 575 2,213,831 4,092,223 540,985 120 Trinidad and Tobago 185,237 4,266 180,767 204 8 131,693 3,033 865,849 615,568 1,406,585 121 Ghana 171,009 1,461 169,527 21 2 5,279 45 2,521,749 77,843 32,395,450 122 Namibia 169,946 4,080 165,826 40 64,523 1,549 1,062,663 403,460 2,633,874 123 Uganda 169,663 3,630 100,431 65,602 3 3,503 75 3,012,408 62,198 48,432,863 124 Jamaica 151,931 3,320 99,392 49,219 50,897 1,112 1,183,986 396,633 2,985,094 125 Cambodia 138,055 +9 3,056 134,963 +9 36 8,041 178 3,091,420 180,062 17,168,639 126 Rwanda 132,643 1,467 131,112 64 9,753 108 5,882,479 432,520 13,600,464 127 Cameroon 123,993 1,965 118,616 3,412 13 4,442 70 1,751,774 62,762 27,911,548 128 Malta 115,750 809 114,338 603 4 260,679 1,822 2,088,398 4,703,250 444,033 129 Angola 104,491 1,923 102,367 201 2,983 55 1,499,795 42,818 35,027,343 130 Barbados 103,955 564 102,435 956 360,926 1,958 777,669 2,700,024 288,023 131 Channel Islands 95,592 207 94,963 422 541,711 1,173 1,252,808 7,099,551 176,463 132 French Guiana 95,451 411 11,254 83,786 2 303,821 1,308 651,257 2,072,951 314,169 133 DRC 93,837 1,452 83,590 8,795 985 15 846,704 8,890 95,240,792 134 Senegal 88,859 1,968 86,858 33 5,033 111 1,146,543 64,946 17,653,671 135 Malawi 88,073 2,685 85,008 380 67 4,364 133 623,272 30,884 20,180,839 136 Ivory Coast 87,883 830 87,038 15 3,168 30 1,652,227 59,556 27,742,298 137 Suriname 81,228 1,392 N/A N/A N/A 136,099 2,332 239,603 401,459 596,831 138 French Polynesia 76,827 649 N/A N/A N/A 7 270,361 2,284 284,164 139 New Caledonia 75,122 314 74,228 580 9 258,227 1,079 98,964 340,182 290,915 140 Eswatini 73,770 1,422 72,255 93 62,263 1,200 1,047,886 884,429 1,184,817 141 Guyana 71,560 1,284 70,175 101 90,121 1,617 705,349 888,299 794,045 142 Belize 69,012 688 68,310 14 6 167,428 1,669 576,016 1,397,453 412,190 143 Fiji 68,375 878 66,440 1,057 75,181 965 666,164 732,478 909,466 144 Madagascar 67,054 1,411 65,379 264 2,298 48 517,050 17,720 29,178,077 145 Sudan 63,637 4,990 57,924 723 1,384 108 562,941 12,240 45,992,020 146 Mauritania 63,419 997 62,410 12 12,937 203 1,006,617 205,349 4,901,981 147 Cabo Verde 62,892 412 62,303 177 23 110,788 726 401,622 707,482 567,678 148 Bhutan 62,488 21 61,564 903 79,305 27 2,303,734 2,923,739 787,941 149 Syria 57,392 3,163 54,222 7 2,964 163 146,269 7,553 19,364,809 150 Burundi 50,639 38 50,418 183 4,011 3 345,742 27,386 12,624,840 151 Seychelles 49,380 171 48,626 583 496,651 1,720 99,426 152 Gabon 48,972 306 48,491 175 21,004 131 1,620,866 695,193 2,331,533 153 Andorra 46,824 156 46,457 211 14 604,469 2,014 249,838 3,225,256 77,463 154 Papua New Guinea 45,819 668 43,982 1,169 7 4,931 72 249,149 26,813 9,292,169 155 Curaçao 45,559 295 44,720 544 3 275,233 1,782 496,693 3,000,640 165,529 156 Aruba 43,568 236 42,438 894 2 404,873 2,193 177,885 1,653,068 107,609 157 Mauritius 40,922 1,032 39,160 730 32,103 810 358,675 281,374 1,274,727 158 Mayotte 40,612 187 N/A N/A N/A 141,872 653 176,919 618,038 286,259 159 Tanzania 40,471 845 N/A N/A N/A 7 639 13 63,298,550 160 Togo 39,326 290 39,028 8 4,530 33 800,947 92,266 8,680,837 161 Guinea 38,153 464 37,218 471 8 2,752 33 660,107 47,607 13,865,691 162 Isle of Man 38,008 116 N/A N/A N/A 443,335 1,353 150,753 1,758,422 85,732 163 Bahamas 37,471 833 36,349 289 1 93,557 2,080 257,839 643,767 400,516 164 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 N/A N/A N/A 5 703,959 569 778,000 15,802,409 49,233 165 Lesotho 34,490 706 25,980 7,804 15,852 324 431,221 198,199 2,175,699 166 Haiti 33,846 860 32,871 115 2,898 74 132,422 11,337 11,680,283 167 Mali 32,757 742 31,934 81 1,525 35 776,682 36,169 21,473,764 168 Cayman Islands 31,194 36 8,553 22,605 1 463,665 535 222,773 3,311,280 67,277 169 Saint Lucia 29,550 404 29,095 51 159,632 2,182 210,983 1,139,752 185,113 170 Benin 27,922 163 27,746 13 5 2,184 13 604,310 47,268 12,784,726 171 Somalia 27,254 1,361 13,182 12,711 1,618 81 400,466 23,778 16,841,795 172 Congo 25,375 386 24,006 983 4,377 67 347,815 59,991 5,797,805 173 Solomon Islands 24,575 153 N/A N/A N/A 1 34,077 212 721,159 174 Timor-Leste 23,336 138 23,102 96 17,041 101 278,529 203,391 1,369,429 175 Micronesia 22,203 55 N/A N/A N/A 1 188,979 468 21,923 186,596 117,489 176 San Marino 22,091 119 21,767 205 4 648,115 3,491 157,634 4,624,732 34,085 177 Burkina Faso 21,631 387 21,143 101 979 18 248,995 11,265 22,102,838 178 Liechtenstein 20,874 +15 87 20,729 +5 58 1 543,778 2,266 102,174 2,661,682 38,387 179 Gibraltar 20,184 110 16,579 3,495 598,861 3,264 534,283 15,852,213 33,704 180 Grenada 19,613 237 19,358 18 4 172,840 2,089 182,981 1,612,523 113,475 181 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,728 33 6,779,100 182 Bermuda 18,463 151 18,289 23 298,084 2,438 1,018,578 16,444,857 61,939 183 South Sudan 18,348 138 18,115 95 1 1,579 12 410,280 35,313 11,618,511 184 Tajikistan 17,786 125 17,264 397 1,786 13 9,957,464 185 Equatorial Guinea 17,182 183 16,879 120 5 11,480 122 365,697 244,342 1,496,662 186 Tonga 16,182 12 15,638 532 150,182 111 535,009 4,965,327 107,749 187 Samoa 15,946 29 1,605 14,312 4 78,847 143 187,397 926,612 202,239 188 Dominica 15,760 74 15,673 13 217,848 1,023 229,344 3,170,187 72,344 189 Djibouti 15,690 189 15,427 74 15,441 186 305,941 301,094 1,016,097 190 Marshall Islands 15,501 17 15,372 112 22 258,105 283 60,057 191 CAR 15,311 113 14,615 583 2 3,052 23 81,294 16,205 5,016,678 192 Monaco 15,285 63 15,123 99 4 384,209 1,584 78,646 1,976,875 39,783 193 Gambia 12,586 372 12,189 25 4,919 145 155,686 60,851 2,558,482 194 Saint Martin 12,034 63 1,399 10,572 7 302,895 1,586 112,382 2,828,643 39,730 195 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,117 369 164,926 2,894,810 56,973 196 Vanuatu 11,952 14 11,937 1 37,137 44 24,976 77,606 321,832 197 Yemen 11,945 2,159 9,124 662 23 383 69 329,592 10,579 31,154,867 198 Caribbean Netherlands 11,426 36 10,476 914 428,791 1,351 30,126 1,130,559 26,647 199 Sint Maarten 10,931 89 10,833 9 248,624 2,024 62,056 1,411,454 43,966 200 Eritrea 10,189 103 10,086 0 2,782 28 23,693 6,470 3,662,244 201 Niger 9,931 312 8,890 729 1 381 12 254,538 9,759 26,083,660 202 Antigua and Barbuda 9,106 146 8,954 6 1 91,509 1,467 18,901 189,943 99,509 203 Comoros 8,941 161 8,751 29 9,853 177 907,419 204 Guinea-Bissau 8,848 176 8,642 30 6 4,288 85 145,231 70,385 2,063,367 205 Liberia 8,014 294 7,705 15 2 1,511 55 139,824 26,356 5,305,117 206 Sierra Leone 7,758 126 N/A N/A N/A 934 15 259,958 31,296 8,306,436 207 Chad 7,641 194 4,874 2,573 439 11 191,341 10,988 17,413,580 208 British Virgin Islands 7,305 64 N/A N/A N/A 238,757 2,092 107,339 3,508,269 30,596 209 St. Vincent Grenadines 7,112 115 6,641 356 63,756 1,031 100,856 904,125 111,551 210 Saint Kitts and Nevis 6,552 46 6,482 24 121,624 854 124,861 2,317,778 53,871 211 Turks and Caicos 6,446 36 6,392 18 4 162,200 906 550,241 13,845,676 39,741 212 Cook Islands 6,389 1 6,384 4 363,610 57 19,690 1,120,596 17,571 213 Sao Tome and Principe 6,278 77 6,198 3 27,574 338 29,036 127,530 227,679 214 Palau 5,684 7 5,576 101 1 311,742 384 66,613 3,653,431 18,233 215 St. Barth 5,336 6 N/A N/A N/A 536,551 603 78,646 7,908,095 9,945 216 Nauru 4,621 1 4,609 11 423,828 92 20,509 1,881,042 10,903 217 Anguilla 3,904 12 3,879 13 4 256,336 788 51,382 3,373,736 15,230 218 Kiribati 3,430 13 2,703 714 3 27,792 105 123,419 219 Saint Pierre Miquelon 3,248 1 2,449 798 1 563,987 174 25,186 4,373,329 5,759 220 Tuvalu 2,805 2,805 232,471 12,066 221 Falkland Islands 1,930 1,930 0 545,352 8,632 2,439,107 3,539 222 Saint Helena 1,806 2 1,804 295,339 6,115 223 Montserrat 1,403 8 1,376 19 282,578 1,611 17,762 3,577,442 4,965 224 Macao 796 6 789 1 1,193 9 7,850 11,760 667,490 225 Wallis and Futuna 761 7 438 316 69,295 637 20,508 1,867,419 10,982 226 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 227 Niue 107 +3 91 +1 16 65,968 1,622 228 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,295 799 229 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 626,161 230 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 Total: 645,028,395 +208,008 6,632,992 +291 623,867,865 +242,748 14,527,538 36,290 82,751.1 851.0
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[
back to top ↑] Latest News November 25 (GMT) Updates 3,103 new cases in The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, were China 29,840 [ source] November 24 Updates 4,010 new cases and 1 new death in The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, were China 27,646 [ source] November 23 November 22 November 21 November 20 November 19 View More News
- Advertisement -