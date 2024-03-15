Israeli Attacks Kill Civilians Waiting For Food Aid, Claims Hamas-Run Health Ministry.

- Advertisement -

As Palestinians lined up for aid in Gaza early Friday, Palestinian Helath officials claimed two Israeli attacks — one in central Gaza, the second in the north — killed dozens of civilians. The Israelis deny these charges.

In the two separate incidents, a total of at least 29 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they waited to receive aid, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In the first incident, Palestinian health officials said eight people were killed in an airstrike on an aid distribution center in al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza.

In the second incident, at least 21 people were killed and more than 150 were injured by Israeli fire on a crowd awaiting aid trucks in northern Gaza, the health ministry said.

Israel’s military said it was looking into the two incidents.The Israel Defense Forces on Friday denied claims by the Hamas terror group that troops had opened fire on crowds of civilians waiting for aid at a square in Gaza City, saying that Israeli soldiers did not shoot at any stage during the incident and that it was Palestinian gunmen who shot the civilians.

The incidents come two days after U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel must make the welfare of Palestinian civilians “job No. 1” in its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza.

On Thursday, the militant group Hamas said it presented to mediators a vision of a truce deal that would be based on halting Israeli military operation in Gaza, among other measures.

That same day, Israel’s military reported conducting ground operations and airstrikes in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operations included carrying out raids in Khan Younis that destroyed rocket launchers.

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 people hostage.

On Wednesday, Blinken reaffirmed that Israel must prioritize the safety of civilians in Gaza. He also met via video conference with ministers from Cyprus, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss a new maritime corridor for aid into Gaza.

The U.S. military has dispatched a ship to the Mediterranean to build a temporary pier on the Gaza shoreline to provide passage for more aid but says the dock may take two months to be completed.

On Thursday, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Washington should put more pressure on the Israeli government to facilitate aid into Gaza.

“We certainly expect the U.S. government to continue putting pressure, putting more pressure on Israel to open the border and not to [impede] humanitarian access,” Borrell told reporters during his visit to Washington.

“And a fact everybody recognizes is that there is a clear impeding [of] humanitarian access by the one who controls the border [of Gaza], who is the Israeli government,” he added.

Source: VOA.