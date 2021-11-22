The people of Belize and the wider Caribbean are celebrating today, after Destiny Wagner was crowned Miss Earth 2021!

The Belizean beauty made history when she emerged best out of 88 delegates from around the world at the competition which was held virtually for the first time.

Wagner will now be written into her country’s history books as the first to secure a placement at the Miss Earth pageant and the first Belizean delegate to place at a Big 4 pageant- Miss Universe, Miss International, Miss World and Miss Earth- since 1979.

The other finalists at the pageant which was hosted on Saturday night were Miss Earth-Air, Marisa Butler from the USA; Miss Earth-Water, Romina Denecken from Chile and Miss Earth-Fire, Jareerat Petsom from Thailand.

After being crowned, Wagner said: “My country has never placed at Miss Earth before nor have we ever had an international crown so right now, this is what we needed and I am happed to represent such a gorgeous country. I am overwhelmed right now with emotions. The words and the gratitude, it’s very hard to express, but I am thankful. I am thankful for the Miss Earth Organisation and thankful for my team as well.”