SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic–Yesterday President Luis Abinader announced the first phase of an incentive plan for internal tourism that will help Dominican families to pay for stays at all-inclusive vacation resorts.

The incentive will be carried out with loans for which the clients paying zero interest to the country’s banks, under an agreement that Government has set up with the commercial banks.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that “The idea is that if a family can pay 1,500 pesos per month for a year without interest, they can visit our country and have the opportunity to stay at resorts.”

“All the hotel chains have given us a cost price, we have five-star hotels, including from $ 39 and $ 35 all-inclusive,” he explained.

According to Abinader, the plan will start from next Monday 28, guaranteeing that an average Dominican family, with two adults and two children, can vacation for three nights in some of the world-class resorts at a manageable cost.

”This plan consists of creating a safe place of rest and union for Dominican families taking advantage of all the infrastructure that we have built around our beaches. Enjoy our beaches and reconnect with nature and, above all, recharge your batteries to continue the battle,” said the president.

The President said that the intention is that no company closes in the Dominican Republic, for which he added that since October, more than 50 hotels would open their doors in the relaunch of tourism in the country.

This initiative resembles Jamaica’s Rediscover Jamaica plan to promote internal tourism, but with a new twist, the interest free loans. These programs help to keep resorts ticking over, and given something back to citizens, so it is a win-win situation in that respect, but unfortunately they do nothing to help the host country’s need for foreign currency to repay loans to foreign banks.