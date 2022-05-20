It’s Baby Boy for Rhianna and Rapper Partner

CNW- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents, welcoming a baby boy into the world.

The 34-year-old pop star, who has been dating rapper A$AP since January 2020, announced back in February that the couple were expecting and reportedly welcomed the baby almost a week ago.

A source told TMZ that “A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are officially parents, welcoming a baby boy into the world.”

The Diamond hit maker is said to have given birth on Friday, May 13 in Los Angeles, but there has been no news of the baby’s name.

Back in April, the Fenty Beauty founder, who has no other children, graced the cover of Vogue and insisted that pregnancy was not slowing her down and she felt more inclined to say “yes” to things.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rihanna has also been open about her excitement and fears regarding motherhood, telling Vogue that she worries about postpartum depression. “Will I feel out of control emotionally?” she said. “Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

In that interview, she also talked about being excited for the bond that lies ahead for her and her child, explaining, “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become. Because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver.”

During her pregnancy, Rihanna redefined what it meant to be expecting in the public eye since the very moment she debuted her baby bump in Harlem with a series of images shot by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.

While Rihanna looked stunning throughout her pregnancy, proudly showing off her baby bump, there has been some drama surrounding the father of her child.

A$AP was arrested last month at LAX in connection to an incident where the rapper is accused of firing shots at an acquaintance, grazing his hands.

Legal drama aside, they looked happy and in love playing lovers in the video for his song D.M.B which came out a week before the baby was born.

The pair goes way back professionally, he opened for her Diamonds World Tour, but things turned romantic during the pandemic lockdown.