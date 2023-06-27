It’s Not Cricket! Lords Abusing Ladies, Minorities, Lower Orders, Says Equity Report.

- Advertisement -

By Jonathan Mason-June 27th, 2023.

A recently published report claims that racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination are “widespread and deeply rooted” in the sport of cricket.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report accepted evidence and statements from more than 4,000 people and found that half of them had experienced discrimination related to cricket in the past five years.

The figures were much higher for people from ethnically diverse communities, including 87 per cent of respondents with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage.

Richard Thompson, the chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has apologised and vowed to “use this moment to reset cricket” after the report concluded the game’s existing structures led to discrimination and racial disparities.

The report found:

Eighty-seven per cent of people with Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage, 82 per cent of people with Indian heritage and 75 per cent of all Black respondents experienced discrimination within cricket

Women are “subordinate” to men within cricket and treated as “second-class citizens”, routinely experiencing misogyny and finding themselves marginalised in the sport

“Substantial cost barriers” prevent people from lower socioeconomic groups from participating in the game, with little to no action being taken to address the dominance of private schools in the pathway into cricket

Three-quarters of those who experienced racism and wider discrimination did not report it to cricket authorities, with the report finding mistrust from victims and those accused of discrimination. The report said the complaints system was “not fit for purpose”“Our findings are unequivocal,” said Cindy Butts, chair of the ICEC. “Racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. The game must face up to the fact that it’s not banter or just a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and baked into the structures and processes within cricket. “The stark reality is cricket is not a game for everyone.” Sources: ICEC, The Independent, Al Jazeera.