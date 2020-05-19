By Loshaun Dixon

St. Kitts and Nevis are now free of confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the final case has been confirmed recovered.

The announcement came from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws who confirmed the final patient had been released from isolation.

Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF Hospital Dr. Cameron Wilkinson said he was happy with the progress made.

“We have come through a significant journey, and today I am very pleased to hear that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis that all of the cases have recovered.”

“I just want to tell them how happy I am for them and I am pretty certain that the entire nation feels the same way,” the senior health official stated.

Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant, in a release, said,

“It was an important milestone with the recovery of all 15 cases testing positive for COVID-19.

“This demonstrates the unprecedented achievements by St. Kitts & Nevis and the Caribbean region in containing and controlling the spread of the virus.”

Grant said the Federation’s ‘all society approach’ and early and aggressive actions, the excellent work of the medical community assisted in the successful fight.

“The cooperation of all persons in the Federation has brought us to this place. However, at this time we must continue to remain vigilant with our mitigation procedures in place for everyone to remain safe.”