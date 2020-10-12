CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Ivor Walters Primary School (IWPS) students received awards for their participation in an anti-bullying Virtues Project from Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration on October 9 on behalf of St. Johns’ representative Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.

Mr. Liburd encouraged the students to be of virtuous character and not engage in bullying so they could grow up to become productive adult role models. He went on a tour of the classrooms to view the various virtues banners and was treated to a brief performance about respect from the students of Grade 2-2.

“To be a virtuous person, that is someone who is good, someone we can all rely on, someone we can all look up to, people who are kind and loving,” said Librud. “Those are the kinds of young persons we want to develop in our society today. It warms my heart that the school is putting on this initiative. I believe that the island of Nevis is in good hands.

“I hope that as you grow up and become teenagers and then later on adults, that the things you learned here at Ivor Walters Primary School and the things you learned this month about virtues, that you will take these virtues with you wherever you go.”

For the project, each class was assigned a virtue, such as respect, tolerance, love, compassion and courtesy. The students were charged with creating an innovative banner depicting the virtue.

Minister Liburd handed out the certificates and gifts which included clocks, floor mats, gift baskets with school supplies and fans.

Ms. Shevonne Lowe, Guidance Counsellor at the school, congratulated the winning class, Grade 2-2, and commended all the students for a job well done in creating the virtues banners.

She explained that while the project was aimed at addressing bullying, it was fashioned in a way that would promote the positive traits children should exemplify.

“We did not want the project to focus on the word bullying,” said Ms. Lowe. “We wanted a more positive impact so we decided to go with the virtues project, allowing the children to integrate these values in their daily living so that we will definitely have an environment of tranquillity and peace.

“We will not be entertaining bullying at the Ivor Walters Primary School,” she said.

Also present at the award ceremony were Mrs. Janice Whittaker-Richards, Principal at IWPS and Mr. Shefton Liburd, Education Officer responsible for the school.

Photo caption:

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education, right, presents awards to Ivor Walters Primary School students on behalf of St. Johns’ representative Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis for their participation in an anti-bullying Virtues Project.

Photo caption:

Gifts donated by representative Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, to the Ivor Walters Primary School by St. Johns’ for the anti-bullying Virtues Project.

Photo caption:

The winning poster from students of Grade 2-2 at the Ivor Walters Primary School on display for the anti-bullying Virtues Project.