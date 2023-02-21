Jailed Man Denies Threatening to Kill Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis

A 21-year-old man has been remanded until Thursday after he appeared in a magistrate’s court on Monday charged with threatening to kill Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis.

The man identified as Isaac Roberts denied the accusation of making the death threat on February 18 when he made his initial appearance in the Magistrate’s Court.

Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt remanded him to prison until Thursday when he will return for a bail hearing.

The charges against Roberts come nearly two weeks after a 58-year-old man was questioned for making similar death threats against Davis, who led the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in September 2021, defeating the incumbent Free National Movement (FNM) government of Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The police said that around 8.20 a.m. on Saturday, a man called Central Police Station and threatened to kill Prime Minister Davis.

On February 3, the Office of the Prime Minister received two anonymous death threats over the phone in the span of 15 minutes.

