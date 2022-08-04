Jamaica: 67 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Virus-Related Deaths

- Advertisement -

COVID placeholder, COVID-19, Map KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 and three more virus-related deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases to 146,608 and the death toll to 3,198. Of the newly reported cases, there were 43 females and 24 males – with ages ranging from six months to 108 years. Meanwhile, the latest fatalities are: 1. A 56-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew who died in July 2022 2. An 87-year-old male from St Elizabeth who died in July 2022

3. A 96-year-old female from St Elizabeth who died in July 2022

The new cases were recorded in St James (three), Kingston and St Andrew (22), Westmoreland (two) and Clarendon (seven), Hanover (three), St Catherine (11), Manchester (two), Portland (nine), St Elizabeth (three) and St Mary (four).

St Ann and St Thomas recorded no new cases.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also recorded 79 recoveries, for a total of 94,020.

The positivity rate for the latest round of testing now stands at 24.2 per cent.

Currently, 1025 people are hospitalised with six being critically ill.