MONTEGO BAY, St James ( Jamaica Observer)— A 16-year-old student was among eight persons fatally shot while at least three others, including a 13-year-old boy, were left nursing gunshot wounds as criminals went on the rampage across the western parishes of St James and Westmoreland over the weekend.

The dead student has been identified as Omarion Campbell of Peace View, St James.

According to police reports, about 5:00 pm on Saturday the two teenage boys went to a shop in their community when men armed with handguns and rifles entered and opened fire, hitting both of them.They were taken to hospital where Campbell was pronounced dead and the 13-year-old admitted in a serious condition.

When the Jamaica Observer went to the community yesterday residents refused to speak, but a three-minute video making the rounds on social media showed a group of heavily armed men alighting from two motor cars before rushing in to a building identified as the shop where the two teenagers were shot.

The gun-toting men were later seen returning to the two vehicles, which sped from the scene.

In other incidents in St James on Saturday, 41-year-old farmer Bryan Coote, 35-year-old painter Jermaine Brown, and 33-year-old data entry clerk Daryl Richards of Salt Spring were killed in separate incidents.