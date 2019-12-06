KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Jamaica took home several awards at the World Travel Awards’ Grand Final Gala Ceremony held in Muscat, Oman recently including World’s Leading Family Destination and World’s Leading Cruise Destination.

This is the first time that Jamaica is being awarded the World’s Leading Family Destination facing tough competition from Australia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and the United States.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as the World’s Leading Cruise Destination as well as the World’s Leading Family Destination,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.

“These awards are a testament to our hard work and commitment to growing Jamaica’s tourism. As a destination, we are continuously striving to enhance the visitor experience by diversifying our offering and attracting world-class brands such as Hard Rock, Margaritaville and Nickelodeon by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, and Panama Jack by Playa Hotels & Resorts.”

Jamaica has been awarded the World’s Leading Cruise Destination every year since 2006. Earlier in the year, the Jamaica Tourist Board was honored as the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board, Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Destination at the Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony for the World Travel Awards.

A complete list of awards won by Jamaica and its tourism partners, representing the elite in international tourism for each of these categories, is as follows: