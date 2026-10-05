Jamaica aiming to reduce stigma linked to mental health

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 5, CMC -Jamaica is observing Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 with a campaign dedicated to promoting understanding, reducing stigma, and connecting people with the support they need.

“This week is about reminding everyone that is okay to ask for help, and that each of us has a role to play in supporting the people around us. Let us hear, understand and help each other,” said Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton,

“As we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week, it is important that we listen to people with lived experience – those living with mental illness, but also their families and friends and ensure that listening leads to action.

“When people with lived experience help design services, inform policies, and guide conversations in schools, workplaces, and communities, support becomes more relevant and more effective,” Dr. Tufton added.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said mental health conditions affect people of every age, background, and community.

It said despite this, many people still face misunderstanding or barriers to care and that this year’s activities under the theme “Lived experiences heard: Real voices, real change” is in alignment with the mental health campaign “Do Your Share” which aims to help change that by encouraging open conversations and making practical resources easier to find and to use.

The week’s activities will feature the annual National Mental Health Conference, which brings together mental health practitioners and policymakers, among other stakeholders on October 7. Additional activities include the opening of a Child and Adolescent Wellness Centre and the staging of the now annual Wellness in the Park event,.

The week will culminate on World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10.