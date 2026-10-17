JAMAICA-Child wounded in police shootout prompts call for tougher penalties

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 17, CMC – Two Jamaican advocacy groups have expressed alarm over the shooting of a 10-year-old girl during a police operation in St Catherine, with one calling for tougher penalties for violence that injures or kills children.

Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) said it was awaiting the findings of an independent investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) into Friday’s incident, which left Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporal Trevoy Shaw and two gunmen dead, other officers injured, and the young girl in serious condition.

The confrontation occurred in Sligoville, where police say two gunmen barricaded themselves inside a house with a woman and three children. JCF Senior Communications Strategist Dennis Brooks said the men appeared to signal their willingness to surrender and used a child to draw officers closer before opening fire. Both gunmen were killed, and other police officers were injured in the shootout.

JFJ Executive Director Mickel Jackson said the organisation was also seeking further information from the JCF, including the circumstances in which the girl was caught in the exchange of gunfire.

“We mourn with the JCF family during this difficult time. We are also deeply concerned by the shooting and injury of the 10-year-old girl. We await the findings from the independent investigation by Indecom and further information from the JCF, including the circumstances that resulted in the child being caught in the exchange of gunfire,” Jackson said.

Hear The Children’s Cry (HTCC) also voiced concern, describing the incident as the wounding of “yet another precious Jamaican child”.

The organisation extended sympathy to the girl’s family and to the relatives of Shaw and the officers injured during the incident.

HTCC called for an “emphatic nationwide response” to violence that leaves children vulnerable, arguing that the impact on Jamaica’s children was untenable.

“The loss of life of our most vulnerable cannot continue; this level of impact of violence on Jamaica’s children is absolutely untenable. We are calling for stronger disincentives for violence as a whole, as well as distinctly defined, harsher penalties where this results in the injury or death of a child,” HTCC said.

The JCF said its High Command extended condolences to Shaw’s family, friends and colleagues. Its Chaplaincy Services, Medical Services and Welfare branches are providing support to his relatives and fellow officers.