Jamaica became the first English-speaking member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to have recorded 1,000 deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago also registered deaths and new cases from the pandemic.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicated that Jamaica recorded 79 new positive cases and 14 additional infections, pushing the tally to 49,356 and 1,011 deaths respectively.

The authorities said that there are with 20,237 active cases with 128 in hospital with 24 being moderately ill and 13 critically ill. One person is in government quarantine, while 38,060 are at home.

According to the ministry, those who had succumbed to the virus range in ages from 33 to 93 years old including eight men.

The health ministry says the deaths occurred between January 27 and June 12 and that one case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 147. Two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 138.

The 79 new cases range in ages from 89 days to 79 years. Of the new cases, 42 are women and 37 are men. The island also recorded 190 more recoveries, increasing the total to 27,732.

Guyana recorded four more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 430.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the latest fatalities are a 39-year-old man from Region Ten, a 54-year-old man from Region Six, a 76-year-old woman from Region Four, and a 78-year-old man from Region Six.

The country also recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total positive cases recorded to date to 18,446. A total of 21 persons are in the ICU, 120 in institutional isolation, and 1562 in home isolation.

The number of recoveries stands at 16,313.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the death toll climbed by seven to 677, while the 259 new positive cases pushed the total to 28, 982 since the first case was recorded in March last year. There are 9, 164 active cases. The figures are taken from samples during the period June 9 to13.

The authorities said that there are 494 patients in hospitals across the island, 124 in step down facilities, 235 in state sanctioned quarantine facilities and 8, 287 in home isolation.

According to the Ministry of Health of the seven people, including four men who died, only had no co-morbidities

The only positive COVID-19 case recorded in Barbados over the past 24 hours is that of a male. He was identified from among the 300 tests. There are currently 17 people in isolation.

Barbados has recorded 4,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (1,952 females and 2,085 males) since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Thus far, the virus has claimed 47 lives.

The public health laboratory has, to date, carried out 176,862 tests. Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, 88,033 first doses of the vaccine have been administered. The number of people who have received second doses and are fully vaccinated is 62,267.