Jamaica Elected Vice President of 77th United Nations General Assembly

Jamaica has been elected as one of three Vice Presidents of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from the Group of Latin American and Caribbean States.

The country will be represented by Brian Wallace, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations – New York and by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith during the High-Level Segment of the 77th Session in September 2022.

The Foreign Affairs minister congratulated Wallace, noting that “the election of Jamaica to this post at this time bears special significance as it comes as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade celebrates 60 years of Jamaican Diplomacy. It is also most befitting as the Permanent Mission of Jamaica to the United Nations was among the first diplomatic Missions established by the Government of Jamaica upon attaining independence in 1962.”

“The Ministry continues to ensure the elaboration of Jamaica’s interests within the multilateral system towards the promotion of international peace and security, the attainment of sustainable development and the defense of dignity for all, which ultimately contribute to the realization of Jamaica’s growth and development objectives. It is within this context that Jamaica has, in recent times, been at the forefront of several key international processes, including Financing for Development, climate change, human rights, the elimination of racism and discrimination of all kinds, and the pursuit of reparations for slavery and the slave trade. The post of Vice Presidency for the 77th Session will provide us with the opportunity to further highlight, advance and build consensus around these important issues”, said Johnson Smith.

As a Vice President, Wallace, under the direction and guidance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will work alongside the UN General Committee and other Secretariat officials to ensure the smooth functioning and deliberations of the UN General Assembly throughout the upcoming 77th Session.

He will also work alongside the President of the General Assembly to assist with the discharge of his official duties, as required.

Wallace is supported by a team of four diplomats at the Mission, as well as the Multilateral Affairs Division at the Ministry.

Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi of Hungary has been elected as President of the General Assembly for the 77th session, which runs from September 2022 to September 2023.

There are 21 Vice Presidents across all regions, which include the African Group (AG), Asia-Pacific Group (APG), Group of the Latin American and Caribbean States (GRULAC), Western European and other States Group (WEOG), Eastern European Group (EEG), also elected by acclamation.

CMC/