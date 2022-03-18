Jamaica Ending Covid Restrictions

- Advertisement -

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that effective March 18, 2022, all measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) under which Covid-19 protocols including curfews were imposed, will be withdrawn.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure on Thursday in the House of Representatives.

Mask-wearing and sanitizing in enclosed places such as supermarkets, tax offices, and banks will remain until April 15, 2022. However, the wearing of masks will not be mandated in places that serve food and drinks. Social distancing will also be recommended but not mandated.

The Prime Minister also said that the ban on entertainment events will be lifted on March 18, 2022. To help stakeholders in the industry recover, permit fees will be cut by 50 percent when the entertainment sector reopens.