KINGSTON, Jamaica–October 28th, 2020–Prime Minister Andrew Holness, says the island wide nightly curfew that the Government has implemented as one of the measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus will now be extended until November 16.

The curfew hours will remain at 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. daily.

Mr. Holness, who was addressing a digital press conference on October 28, said that the continuation of the curfew is despite a slowing down in the growth of new COVID-19 infections.

“After the spike in August and September, our growth in new cases has been slowing down and our recoveries increasing, which has resulted in the number of active cases showing moderate and modest decline,” he noted.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the measure for operators of motor cars with public passenger vehicle (PPV) licenses to carry one less passenger than stipulated by their license will remain in place until November 16.

Also, as currently obtains, public transportation operators such as bus drivers and taxi operators will be allowed one hour before and one hour after the curfew to get to and from base or home,and during this period of time passengers will not be carried.

Holness has hinted, that, all being well, there may be some relaxation of the curfew hours around Christmas time, provided that Covid-19 infection numbers remain in check.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Jamaica increased by two on Tuesday to 198 overall, according to the Jamaica Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest fatalities are of a 75-year-old male from St James and a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. A third death on Tuesday is also under investigation.

Jamaica also recorded 64 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases on record for the island to 8,851. Recoveries increased by 32, bringing total recoveries to 4,379.

At the present time, there are 15 moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients among the 4,155 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

The population of Jamaica is estimated to be slightly less than 3 million people.