Jamaica Observer– AS the Russian war drums continue to beat around the Eastern Europe-based Ukraine, the Jamaican Government has moved to allay fears that it has abandoned it citizens, mainly medical students, in that country.

Responding to questions at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Wednesday, Robert Morgan, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information, argued that every effort had been made to assist the students who were identified.

According to Morgan, seven Jamaican students were scheduled to leave Ukraine on Tuesday with two scheduled to leave today.

“We can also confirm that we have tried to facilitate as much as possible, the interest of the students in the Ukraine but we have also faced challenges,” said Morgan.

“While our staff, and the foreign service, have been making efforts, the reality is that we have not been able to contact all of them. We have reached out [and] while some have responded, some have not.

“The public should remember that at the last [post-Cabinet] briefing we mentioned that the students would be able to transit through Germany without the need for a Schengen visa if they are transiting within a 24-hour period,” added Morgan.

His comments came hours before a media release from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, in which she underscored that the Government had made a special offer to assist Jamaican students seeking to return home, and that ultimately no students had utilised it.