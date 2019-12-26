Jamaica’s political leaders have urged their countrymen at home and in the diaspora to seek sustainable peace and prosperity and to work together in the new year that beckons.

Up to Christmas 2019 more than 1,300 people have been violently killed in Jamaica, up 3 percent from 2018.

The Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Leader of the opposition Dr Peter Phillips are all hoping the new year brings the country closer to realising peace.

Christmas messages from the nation’s political leaders indicate their desire for not just a peaceful Yuletide season but sustainable peace and prosperity among all Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora.

“The Christmas season is usually celebrated with the expectation that each one of us has an obligation to be actively engaged in promoting peace and goodwill in our speech and conduct. We are therefore expected to let both the beauty and duties of our life be seen in who we are and what we do,” Sir Patrick said.

“At the heart of our reflection on this season is the need to build our lives on values which endure, to identify more fully with God-given humanity within us; to renew and sustain our better selves as we go forward,” he added.

The governor general said that despite tragedies and challenges, the country had much for which to be thankful.

“We were spared any natural disasters. Our country is steadily making progress in many different areas. We were encouraged to take greater responsibility for our health and wellness programmes and the Government and the security forces are working to combat crime and violence with the support of our citizens,” Sir Patrick said.

“Lady Allen joins me in extending to each one of you our sincere wishes for a peaceful and happy holiday season,” h said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness used his message to call for the renewal of personal faith in God.

“Jesus’ story is one of family; of Joseph and Mary regardless of their own struggles and poverty, sticking together and caring for one another.

“It is story of great fraternity. People from near and far, humble shepherds and distinguished wise men saw the signs and journeyed to the lowly stables in which He was born to share in the good news … .

“So against the backdrop of our own personal struggles and worries about paying our mortgage, our personal safety with the high levels of violence in our society, the stress brought on by traffic and indiscipline on our roads, or the threat of disease and illness, let us take some time this season to reflect on the hope that Jesus’ birth has given to the world.

“This is the time that family members gather and rekindle the familial bonds. Let us express our faith and love through our family, that no matter the circumstances, wealth or poverty, sickness or health, we are going to stick together and care for each other. And as we rekindle these bonds in our families, let the light of hope, faith and love emanate from our home to everyone in your community, rich or poor, young or old, able or disabled,” Holness said.

Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips called the nation to a higher understanding of love, stating that “as we celebrate Christmas and its message of peace on earth and goodwill to all mankind, we cannot ignore that far too many Jamaicans are suffering because of crime, violence, economic hardships and social inequalities. We hear the frustration, and the anxiety and concerns of so many Jamaicans.

“This Christmas, let us lighten the burdens on our hearts as best we can by focusing on the Christmas message of peace, love and hope for humankind and reach out to those around us in our neighbourhoods and communities who are in need,” he said.