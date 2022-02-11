Jamaica-PM-Andrew-Holness

American Banker- Jamaica’s Prime Minister said the country is on track to launch its own e-currency this year, as the island joins the ranks of those embracing digital currency.

“The Bank of Jamaica will roll out our own digital Jamaican dollar in 2022 after a successful pilot during 2021,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on Twitter, echoing a speech made by the island’s governor general.

“This will serve as a foundation for Jamaica’s digital payments architecture and will facilitate greater financial inclusion, increase transaction velocity while reducing the cost of banking for the Jamaican people,” Holness added.

